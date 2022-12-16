The neurosis of the microphone the president of the Federal Electoral Institute, Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, outlined the strategic error of publicly allying with the right wing of Coparmex and the businessman Claudio X. González to build a power bloc against Morena for the presidential elections of 2024.

Córdoba and his squire Ciro Murayama Rendón used the Institute to build an anti-populist ideological discourse and characterize President López Obrador as the leader of Mexican populism: networks, books, conferences, essays and a block of direct and indirect intellectual advisers insisted on building a political scenario of warning against the lopezobradorista populism.

In this context, the electoral reform and especially the reorganization of the INE was raised as a strategic priority of the President of the Republic to delimit the partial ideological functions of the INE officials, almost as a kind of political survival.

The citizen march of November 13 was the culmination of a high-flying political operation that built a conservative front against Morena: Coparmex as the employers’ union, the multimillion-dollar financing of Mr. X, the submissive subordination of the PRI, the PAN and the Party of Los Chuchos to business interests, the neoliberal economic axis as a factor of political cohesion, Córdova’s alliance with this bloc of the political right and the official discourse of this new conservative current promoting none other than former electoral president José Woldenberg, who has built a political-intellectual cacicazgo to balkanize the Electoral Institute in favor of a political-ideological current of anti-populist academics.

The INE was founded as IFE by President Carlos Salinas de Gortari in order not to cede electoral autonomy and to create an academic-intellectual-ideological apparatus that would be functional to the model of traditionalist and representative procedural democracy, excluding the anti-systemic current of neocardenismo and lopezobradorismo.

In an ostentatious and shameless way, the IFE-INE became an instrument of political control of the ideological extremes and was controlled by the PRI-PAN alliance and the complicity in 2007 of the PRD already as Los Chuchos Party, including the presidency of the organization for the PRD member Leonardo Valdés as a containment space for the 2012 elections that once again stopped the advance of López Obrador.

The balance of the 2012 elections, with evidence of manipulation of funds, vote buying and political protection of the PRI candidate Enrique Peña Nieto, was consolidated with a strategic vision in the electoral reform of the Pact for Mexico as an institutional agreement to begin to close the political-electoral spaces for lopezobradorism already energized by his Morena movement, breaking the bottom of the Cardenista PRD.

The electoral reform initiative of President López Obrador y Morena precipitated the hasty construction of the conservative coalition that was clearly shown in the march on November 13, especially due to the use of Woldenberg as the official speaker of a political-electoral bloc that wanted to maintain control of the INE in 2024, based on the anticipated delimitation to keep the Woldenberg-Córdova cacicazgo under control, the appointment of four electoral councilors who will finish their term in April 2023 and the appointment of a new citizen councilor who would respond to the interests of the anti-populist ideological bloc.

In this sense, the reform of the INE became a strategic priority of President López Obrador y Morena with a view to the 2024 presidential elections, especially with Córdova’s hasty message to tighten the Morenist candidacy of Félix Salgado Macedonio in 2021. Government of Guerrero, leaving an advance indication that the rules of authority of the Institute would be an instrument of political control against candidates from Morena.

The intensity of the activities and pressures from the conservative Coparmex-INE bloc would explain the tone and depth of President López Obrador’s electoral reform initiative, especially since the Woldenberg-Córdova group had already outlined the four future directors, the next director president and maintain the administrative leadership of Edmundo Jacobo Molina as executive secretary of the Institute.

Policy for dummies: Politics is the ability to anticipate reality.

The content of this column is the sole responsibility of the columnist and not of the newspaper that publishes it.