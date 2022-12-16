It had gone out like every day and the landscape was the same. Patrols bordering the roads, asking for documentation from vehicles that seem suspicious to them. Rubén Arenzana, a 25-year-old lawyer, did what he has been doing since he began his degree. He got out of his car to ask the stopped driver if he needed help, the reasons for his arrest, and to record the agents in case they were “abusing his authority.” “If the citizen does not denounce what is happening, we become accomplices of this corruption, of this injustice that is experienced every day in Mexico,” he says full of indignation. On his TikTok channel, RuAbogado accumulates more than a million followers just as frustrated with the authorities as he is. In his videos, he uses the camera on his phone to record police activity to prevent them from extorting drivers. “I have videos where I catch them asking for 100 pesos to 3,000 pesos. It is organized crime ”, he sentences.

On Tuesday, December 6, he was preparing to do the usual. “I stopped to help a citizen who was clearly being extorted, they were notorious facts,” he recalls. The agents had stopped a vehicle in front of the La Cúspide shopping center, in Naucalpan de Juárez, State of Mexico. As he approached the officers, he heard one of them recognize him. He had recorded him on other occasions. “You won’t do it to me anymore,” she assures that she told him before she began to hit him. The traffic stopped and a woman dared to get out of her vehicle to record everything. “The policemen were hurting him a lot,” says Gabriela Aquino, who admits that she is terrified of the authorities due to the history of corruption and disappearances linked to the agents that the country accumulates. “He had to record everything for his parents, because if they disappeared they would know where it all started,” she adds.

Mexico is the second country in Latin America where the population feels least safe and mistrusts the police the most, only behind Venezuela, according to a 2020 Gallup poll. “It is being afraid of who should take care of us. Following Rubén, I see a video of a police officer stealing a man’s cell phone and even if it is recorded, there is no way that they will do anything to them,” says Aquino, a resident of the State of Mexico. “You are afraid of going out at night, that a policeman will grab you and that he will plant something in your car so that you can bite him and let you go,” he narrates, pointing out that especially in the month of December he usually sees more checkpoints in his neighborhood. . “I suppose that taking quotas or his bonus”, she emphasizes.

Aquino’s video where Rubén is seen screaming for help went viral in a few hours. “The TikTok tool is impressive,” says Rubén Arenzana. In only a year and a half, he has accumulated more than 80 videos where the labels “helping the citizen” or “the camera, your best weapon” are repeated. In almost all of them, the format is the same: policemen stop drivers and he records them asking them to return their documents. “I know my rights, I know what a State is for, and the protocols that must be respected. Today we have resources, mechanisms and our best weapon is the telephone. I want to empower the citizen ”, he reiterates.

In this case, Arezana, far from intimidating the agents with his phone as on other occasions, was arrested. “One of the policemen said that I had attacked him, but his injury was from days ago,” he says. Now there is a complaint against him for a crime of injuries, but he answered with another for abuse of authority and excessive use of force, in addition to the blows he received. “They managed to dislocate my shoulder and step on my handcuffs on the ground,” he says while pointing to the marks that have been on his body for a week. “But I would do it again. I refuse to live in this corrupt system,” he adds.

Until November 2022, the crime incidence data from the Executive Secretariat recorded more than 15,600 crimes committed by public officials in Mexico. However, these figures do not show the reality of the country, according to Carime Nava Sadallah, the lawyer specializing in Criminal Law handling the case of Rubén Arezana. “Unfortunately, any citizen is very lazy to go to the Public Prosecutors, because their reason is that they take a long time or because the police do not help them,” she admits.

Arezana and her lawyer work together on a citizen training project to monitor the police in all the neighborhoods of Mexico City. “We want there to be a RuAbagado in each community,” says Arezana proudly, who is preparing to audition. He qualifies that it is not a question of “going on a police hunt”, but of providing citizens with tools so that they do not allow themselves to be extorted by the agents. “We have constitutional articles that must be enforced. No person can be bothered if he is not committing faults. If not, it is an abuse of power, ”he sentences.

Sadallah, who has experience in the Prosecutor’s Office, lowers the tone of the speech. “Police officers have the right to stop drivers if they see acts of nuisance.” That is, suspicious signs that a crime is being committed, such as tinted windows or speeding. He also indicates that the existence of corruption is often encouraged by the victim of extortion. “The citizen asks for his hand to solve things on the spot with money so that he is not taken into custody. We are more afraid of the police than of the robbers, ”he laments.

The lawyer points out that the precariousness of the work of public servants is partly the root of the problem. “We do not realize that we are accusing those below, the troops, and that they are asking for quotas,” she says. “The salaries are very low, they earn 10,000 pesos a month, they only give them 10 liters of gasoline for 12-hour shifts, and most of them pay for ammunition out of their own pocket. If the work of the police, the military, the public ministries is not dignified, what is going to happen? ”, she asks resignedly.

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country