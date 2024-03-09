Aaron Ramsdalegoalkeeper of Arsenalcould have played his last game this Saturday for the 'Gunner' team due to the fear clause that prevents him David Raya play against him Brentford, and made a huge mistake in his team's 2-1 victory.

The Spanish goalkeeper watched the game from the stands as he is on loan until the end of the season from the 'Bees', although it is practically considered a transfer, since Arsenal will sign him as a permanent player at the end of the campaign.

Ramsdale started the match against Brentford that was played at the Gtech Stadium in the first round and which Arsenal won 0-1.

And this Saturday they won and are partial leaders of the Premier League, but the goalkeeper scored an incredible goal.

It was the 49th minute of the game and Arsenal had taken the lead, but Ramsdale went to clear the ball with such bad luck that it hit striker Yoane Wissa for the tie.

The day was saved in the end by Kai Havertz, who scored 2-1 for three key points.