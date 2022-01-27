After 24 hours of searching, the sad news arrived: Silvia Accettola was found lifeless in a canal, she was 35 years old

A serious mourning struck the community of Livorno Ferraris. Unfortunately, after less than 24 hours, the sad news arrived. Silvia Accept the 35-year-old kindergarten teacher was found lifeless in a canal, inside her car.

All are now underway investigations of the case.

The mate Cristian, who was the first to report his disappearance, wanted to publish a message on social media to say goodbye to his girlfriend forever.

According to information released by local media, the drama took place on the day of Monday 24 January. Precisely in the small town of Livorno Ferraris, in the province of Vercelli.

The man returned home after work did not see the woman and it was soon alarmed.

For this desperate, he decided to publish a appeal on his Facebook profile. In addition, he also asked Help to the police.

The searches they left promptly, but on the following day they made the sad discovery.

There Red Chevrolet Matiz of the girl was inside the canal Luca cable, which is located on the provincial road 7 and inside there was also the now lifeless woman.

Agents have now considered several hypothesis. Among these they think that Silvia has lost control of the vehicle or for a sickness or a distraction.

Plus, they also believe she went astray for the low visibility, since on Monday there was a thick fog in that municipality.

Cristian’s message for his partner Silvia Accettola

You have always seen things happen, they pass in front of you, you stop, a short thought and then you return to your life. Then it happens that those things happen to you and you are not prepared, you are not prepared and a short thought is not enough for you. No! In this case the pain comes like a flash and stays there increasing in intensity, the pain almost tastes like it. Yet you did not want it, you were a sweet soul, available, calm but also determined, always attentive to duty. You found me, equally helpful, perhaps a little too pragmatic, good and respectful.