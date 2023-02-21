Naples gives applause to Frankfurt. The Azzurri also bewitched in the Champions League, where they beat Eintracht 2-0 and set foot in the quarter-finals. At the Deutsche Bank Park the usual Osimhen and a nice left foot from captain Di Lorenzo in the second half, primed by a back-heel from Kvaratshkelia, decide. The Nigerian scores into an empty net taking advantage of a nice assist from Lozano, while the Georgian – guilty of missing a penalty in the first half – serves the assist to make it 2-0 and makes it up to you. The Azzurri devour a couple of occasions. Eintracht, on the other hand, also finished in ten due to the expulsion of Kolo Muani in the first half (direct red card for a hard entry on Anguissa). Watch the highlights of the match