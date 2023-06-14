Director of Innovation, David Votypka, told AFP during a presentation by Ubisoft Forward in Los Angeles that the game’s virtual reality “feeling” of the character of the game’s protagonist “will be a great attraction for players.”“.

“It’s a good option for virtual reality,” said Votypka, as the most popular among games with this technology “are those that involve a large amount” of physical challenges..

Assassin’s Creed is full of climbing, jumping from one building to another, racing, fighting and other situations that excite the player..

And a team from “Ubisoft” worked to provide options that relieve people who are prone to feeling nauseous or who are easily affected, by adding features that allow characters to “temporarily move” from one place to another, for example..

The designers also sought to reduce the intensity of the violence in the killing scenes, so that they are quick, by controlling the place where the victims were injured, and excluding any use of torture..

And “Assassin’s Creed” was previously quoted on videotapes and a movie in 2016, in line with Ubisoft’s strategy to transform its productions into works through other media..

The game will be available on the latest virtual reality headset from Meta, known as Quest (formerly Oculus)..

Also, “Ubisoft” announced, on Monday, “Assassin’s Creed Mirage”, which is a new part of the series of episodes of this game, dedicated to video game consoles and personal computers, and is expected to be released on October 12, knowing that its launch was originally scheduled for the end of 2022..

The new part is a tribute to the first episodes of the series, and the events of “Mirage” take place in Baghdad during the ninth century, and the main character in it is called “Bassem“.