Reddit: the girl hid the dog of her lover after he kicked her cat

user Reddit with the nickname leftconduit told how her lover deceived her by hiding the details of the loss of a pet. The girl found out about this by accident and originally took revenge on the guy by hiding his dog.

Before the guy and the girl began to live together, they made each other aware that both had pets. She had a cat named Hessie, and the guy had a dog named Gucci. But, according to the author, the animals did not get along. The narrator also guessed that the boyfriend treats Hessie badly.

The girl confirmed her guesses after she had to leave the animal with her lover. “For the weekend I go to a friend, leaving the cat with him. I’m having fun, and then (…) I get a message from a guy: “I went to the store and apparently forgot to close the window. When I returned, Hessie was not there,” the girl shared the details. Later, having gained access to CCTV cameras, she learned that the man himself drove the cat out into the street, and he never returned home.

The next day, as the author said, she decided on revenge. The girl took her lover’s dog to her parents, and told him that, apparently, someone accidentally untied the leash while she was in the store, and the animal ran away. “He started accusing me of not being able to forgive him that (…) my cat ran away! I listened to this for several days. And when he was at work, she returned the dog home, packed her things and left for her parents. In the evening, happy, he wrote to me that Gucci was found, but did not even ask where I was (…). Without saying a word, I sent him a video from the cameras, which shows him escorting my cat out of the house. After that, we never talked, ”the girl completed the story.

