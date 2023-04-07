the mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa it has managed to recover from the criticism of which it has been the target to stand out in Italy. This weekend the experienced 37-year-old goalkeeper once again gave something to talk about for the better, after a good performance in the game with the salernitana.
Guillermo Ochoa became the hero of the match in Salernitana’s 1-1 draw against Inter de Milan. The national goalkeeper worked hard and prevented more goals from the rival, making around 9 saves in the match.
Despite having conceded the early goal just 5′ into the game, from that moment on the Águilas del América youth squad knew how to vindicate himself and became a true wall throughout the game.
Paco Memo was unfazed by the attacks from the stars of the Milan club, men like Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martínez and Joaquín Correa, who repeatedly tried short and medium-range shots.
One of the most spectacular saves of the match occurred at minute 32′, when Joaquín Correa hit a header that came close to slipping into the nets of the Mexican team, however, at that moment Ochoa appeared to drown out the goal cry and taking the applause from the respectable.
According to the specialized portal sofascore, Guillermo Ochoa was the best footballer of the match, after obtaining a rating of 8.8. The goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team made 10 saves against one of the most powerful teams in all of Calcio.
With this tie, Salernitana reached 29 points and is in 15th place, gradually beginning to move away from the relegation zone.
