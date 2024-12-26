It was going to be another vacation for the 67 passengers of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243 that crashed this Wednesday. The Azerbaijani company’s plane was scheduled to fly in the Baku – Grozny route (capital of Chechnya) when he decided to detour after experiencing adverse weather conditions. The pilots took another alternative, trying to make an emergency landing in Aktau (Kazakhstan) when they crashed near the city.

Of the 67 passengers on board, 38 of different nationalities have died, including Azerbaijanis, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and Russians. The plane, in which 29 travelers have survived, before the accident made several turns in circles of eight for no apparent reason, raising and lowering the altitude considerably during the last minutes of the flight. The first information about the incident indicated that the plane had suffered “strong GPS interference” which caused the plane to transmit erroneous data to the websites that track the flights.

Since the accident, several theories have emerged to explain the incident, one of them coming from the Russian media, which claims that the plane was accidentally shot down after being mistaken for a Ukrainian drone because the Army was repelling attacks in the region at the time of the accident, no official authority has confirmed this. Port workers in the city of Aktau (Kazakhstan) had reported that The plane was preparing to make an emergency landing immediately. because of the fog.

#BREAKING: New footage suggests that Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243 could have been shot down. What appears to be bullet holes can be seen in the fuselage and newly obtained video shows a woman injured in the leg from before the plane went down. pic.twitter.com/pE0cXrTPDy — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) December 25, 2024

Ukraine’s accusations about Russia

The Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has targeted the Russian air defense systems (SAM). The head of the Center for Fighting Disinformation, Andri Kovalenko, has indicated that the Kremlin should have closed the airspace over Grozny, but that, however, the plane “damaged by the Russians” was sent to Kazakhstan instead of facilitating an “emergency landing in Grozny” that could “save lives.”









The reason for the accident is being investigated, although there are also other theories such as the consequence of the impact of a flock of birds against the aircraftwhile other media claim that an oxygen cylinder exploded on board, causing the pilots to lose control of the device.

Videos of the plane crash

A passenger recorded the interior of the plane Minutes before crashing, the rest of the passengers, and even himself, can be heard saying prayers at a moment of maximum tension in which several travelers were standing in the aisle and others were holding on to the seat in front of them. One of the flight attendants also gave instructions amidst the chaos and screams of the people on board.

One of the passengers on Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243 sent a video to his wife just minutes before the crash. In the video, passengers are heard praying and some oxygen masks are already down.pic.twitter.com/9brfpra4Vx — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) December 25, 2024

The videos circulating on social networks also show the damage to the upper compartments that in some parts have come loose, as well as the oxygen masks activated in this case of emergency.