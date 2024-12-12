The WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook applications, all owned by the multinational Meta, have registered this Wednesday a worldwide fall that has affected millions of users all over the world. The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. (peninsular time), as reported by users on social networks such as X.

The problem began to be resolved within a few hours and The service is gradually recovering. Thus, WhatsApp has restored normality around 8:30 p.m., while Facebook and Instagram are taking a little longer and continue to register some incidents.

The application Down Detector has registered page crashes globally, which have been reported by users around the world, although these incidents are falling on WhatsApp (not so on Facebook and Instagram, which still do not function normally). So far, the causes that caused this fall of Meta applications, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg, are unknown.

The main usability problems reported by users in instagram There have been loading and shipping problems (cannot upload posts). In FacebookLikewise, it could not be used normally. In WhatsApp The problem would have affected unequally (users who can use it well and others who cannot).

Andy Stone, Director of Communications at Meta, has retweeted a message from the official Meta account on and we apologize for any inconvenience.”





