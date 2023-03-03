The Voice Senior 2023, the finalists of the talent broadcast on Rai 1

Who are the finalists of The Voice Senior 2023, the Rai 1 talent show that will be broadcast live tonight with the final? 12 contestants will take part in the last act of the show. Here is the full list:

Marco Rancati

Claudia Morosi

Lisa May

Lisa Manosperti

Aisa Cooper

Ronnie Jones

Emilio Paolo Piluso

Mario Aiudi

Sergius Borgia

Alex Sure

Minnie Minoprio

Maria Theresa Royal

But let’s see how the finalists are divided: the teams! In the Gigi D’Alessio Team: Marco Rancati, Claudio Morosi with Lisa Maggio; Loredana Bertè: Lisa Manosperti and Aida Cooper as well as Ronnie Jones; Rich and Poor: Emilio Paolo Piluso, Mario Aiudi and Sergio Borgia; Clementino: Alex Sure, Minnie Minoprio and Maria Teresa Reale.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the finalists of The Voice Senior 2023, but where to see the show live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 with Antonella Clerici’s talent show from 21.25 starting from 13 January 2023. Rai 1 is visible on digital terrestrial button 1 and 101 on Sky. If you are not at home you can follow the episodes or retrieve them on demand also on Rai Play.