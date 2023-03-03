The Voice Senior 2023, the finalists of the talent broadcast on Rai 1
Who are the finalists of The Voice Senior 2023, the Rai 1 talent show that will be broadcast live tonight with the final? 12 contestants will take part in the last act of the show. Here is the full list:
- Marco Rancati
- Claudia Morosi
- Lisa May
- Lisa Manosperti
- Aisa Cooper
- Ronnie Jones
- Emilio Paolo Piluso
- Mario Aiudi
- Sergius Borgia
- Alex Sure
- Minnie Minoprio
- Maria Theresa Royal
But let’s see how the finalists are divided: the teams! In the Gigi D’Alessio Team: Marco Rancati, Claudio Morosi with Lisa Maggio; Loredana Bertè: Lisa Manosperti and Aida Cooper as well as Ronnie Jones; Rich and Poor: Emilio Paolo Piluso, Mario Aiudi and Sergio Borgia; Clementino: Alex Sure, Minnie Minoprio and Maria Teresa Reale.
Streaming and TV
We have seen the finalists of The Voice Senior 2023, but where to see the show live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 with Antonella Clerici’s talent show from 21.25 starting from 13 January 2023. Rai 1 is visible on digital terrestrial button 1 and 101 on Sky. If you are not at home you can follow the episodes or retrieve them on demand also on Rai Play.
