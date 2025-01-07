The Ministry of Youth asks the Prosecutor’s Office to act urgently to prevent Juana Rivas’s son from returning to Italy

The Government wants to prevent Juana Rivas’s son from going to Italy with his father, as required by transalpine justice. This Tuesday, the Ministry of Youth and Children joined Rivas’s request and asked the Coordinating Court Prosecutor of the Minors Unit, Teresa Gisbert, to listen to the woman’s young son and to do so urgently, given that the minor – 10 years old and who has expressed his desire not to return to his father, Francesco Arcuri, accused of mistreatment – ​​must return to Italy this Wednesday if no decision is taken to the contrary.

Sources from the department headed by Sira Rego have explained to Europa Presss that a judicial body in Spain, or the Prosecutor’s Office itself, must listen to the minor with “urgency” and ensure the protection of the recognized rights granted to them by the Convention on the Rights of the Child. , signed by Spain.

According to Youth and Childhood, the child’s return, if it occurs, “could represent a clear violation of the fundamental rights of minors by not taking into account the best interests of the minor.”

The Government thus joins the request that Rivas made this Tuesday to the Granada Prosecutor’s Office, after the Court of First Instance No. 10 of Granada decided this Tuesday to recuse itself from the case and refer it to the Court of Violence against Women No. 2 of that city. But the main magistrate who must rule is on vacation, and the substitute has reported that she cannot take any action until she receives and examines the submitted file.

But Rivas and his son Daniel are running out of time. The Italian Justice has rejected an appeal by Rivas so that his son does not have to return to Italy after Christmas due to the fear he has of his father, and hopes that the minor will return this Wednesday. The Cagliari court has not considered that the complaint for intimidating messages and threats against the child and mother attached to the appeal are a reason to change its decision.