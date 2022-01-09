In all regions of Kazakhstan, the riot situation has stabilized. This was announced on Sunday, January 9, by the acting Interior Minister Erlan Turgumbayev.

“Today the situation is stabilized in all regions of the country. All previously seized buildings of akimats were freed by law enforcement, ”he said.

It is also noted that about 300 people were detained in Kazakhstan on January 6-7 while trying to cross the border.

“While trying to cross the state border, about 300 people were detained who tried to leave the country by car and on foot. Firearms, stolen property, including cell phones and large sums of money, both in domestic and foreign currency, were confiscated from them, ”the message says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also clarified that more than 100 trade and bank facilities have been looted in Kazakhstan, the preliminary damage is estimated at more than 87 billion tenge.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan reported that 5135 people were detained during the riots in Kazakhstan.

In addition, law enforcement officers opened 125 criminal cases related to the riots, including the use of violence, murder, and robbery.

As noted in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, participants in the riots in the country destroyed more than 400 cars, of which 346 are policemen.

Prior to that, on Saturday, it was said about the detention of radicals in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan. During the search, they found and seized machine guns, a sniper rifle and pistols. They also found a large amount of money – in tenge, euros, dollars and Kyrgyz soms.

It also became known about the introduction of a “red” level of terrorist threat in the Zhambyl region in the south of Kazakhstan.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Participants of the rallies opposed the rise in prices for liquefied gas. The actions soon escalated into riots.

The situation has become especially aggravated in the largest city of the country – Alma-Ata. The protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. Radical protesters armed themselves and began looting, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city.

The criminals ransacked the offices of five TV channels, tried to attack the pre-trial detention center in the city of Taldykorgan and attempted to enter the territory of a military unit in the Aktobe region.

It also became known about 16 security officials who died during the protests in the republic. Two of them were beheaded. The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan said that the participants in the riots also attacked doctors: more than 10 doctors were injured.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, noted that the seized government offices were terrorist groups. According to him, the bandits who caused the riots have undergone serious training abroad.

The commandant’s office in Alma-Ata also said that the violent actions of the attackers testified to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations. The presidential administration of the country noted that among the militants operating in Alma-Ata there were snipers with special rifles.

On January 5, the President of Kazakhstan announced that he had applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat. After that, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who holds the post of CSTO chairman, announced that the organization would send collective peacekeeping forces to the republic for a limited period of time to stabilize the situation.

Later, the CSTO secretariat reported that the Russian part of the peacekeeping contingent was being transferred to Kazakhstan by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. It was noted that the advanced units from its composition had already begun to fulfill the assigned tasks. Also, Belarusian peacekeepers arrived in Kazakhstan. Aircraft of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of the Russian Federation delivered to Kazakhstan the Armenian and Kyrgyz military from the CSTO peacekeepers. Peacekeepers from Russia, together with Kazakhstani law enforcement agencies, took full control of the Alma-Ata airport.

The CSTO peacekeepers help Kazakhstani law enforcement officers ensure the safety of life support facilities, social infrastructure, and airports.