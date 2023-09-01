Tesla haters won’t like it (“Because TopGear is for petrol engines, right!?”) and Tesla fans won’t like it either (“How are those dino juice drinkers interfering with our brand!?”) but we’re just going to say it: the new Tesla Model 3 looks nice. It seems that good updates have been made and the price has only increased by a small 1,000 euros. Other EV providers will suffer a lot from this renewed Tesla Model 3.

The headlights are the most radical change of the new Tesla Model 3. The American brand installs two slim units that are somewhat similar to those on the Ferrari Roma. A piece of the rear lighting has been removed for a tighter rear view. From the front you can still clearly recognize the hydrocephalus (but that wasn’t) of the old Model 3. However, the new Tesla Model 3 as a whole would be more aerodynamic for a better range.

What’s new on the inside?

Tesla sticks to the old design with the single screen in the middle, but makes some welcome updates. For example, there are now ventilated seats and the interior is ‘quieter than ever’ due to acoustic glass and better sound insulation. There is now also adjustable mood lighting and better materials have been used. In the front there are two wireless chargers and one USB charging port.

The screen area in the front is larger due to a smaller bezel and, as with the Model S and Model X, the levers behind the wheel have disappeared. The steering wheel is still round. In the back there is now an 8-inch screen on which the people in the back can set the temperature or control the music. There are also two USB ports in the back.

Range and price of the new Tesla Model 3

The new version comes in two flavours. The first is simply called ‘Tesla Model 3’ and gets 513 kilometers on a single charge. The top speed is 201 km/h and the 0-100 time is 6.1 seconds. The rear-wheel drive version costs a very acceptable one 42,990 euros. Then there is the Long Range with a range of 629 kilometers and a 0-100 time of 4.4 seconds. The price of the new four-wheel drive Tesla Model 3 Long Range is 50,990 euros. The first deliveries will already start in October (with an extension to November).