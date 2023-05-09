The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Child Protection Center, has made it possible for children and adults to report electronically and smartly about cases of abuse that they may be exposed to in their surroundings, as these reports are dealt with seriously and legal measures are taken in their regard.

The Ministry of Interior Child Protection Center confirmed that it works to provide safety and security for all children living in the country, as anyone can contact the center such as children, parents, adults, and professionals such as teachers, doctors, nurses and the police.

The Ministry has provided several means of communication for reporting various child accidents, through the smart reporting system provided by the Ministry of Interior, including the hotline at 116111, and electronic reporting through the Ministry of Interior’s website for child protection www.moi-cpc.gov.ae, and e-mail [email protected] .gov.ae, and the “Hemayati” application, explaining that emergency cases can call 999.

She explained the procedures for dealing with reports of abuse against children, as the police, upon receiving a report related to child abuse, neglect, or cases in which the child is in danger, takes the necessary measures and refers the report to a specialist (child protection officer) in the Department of Social Support Centers, The child protection officer conducts an assessment of the seriousness of the case to determine the necessary actions (criminal investigation or social support intervention), and if the assessment indicates that there is no criminal offense, social intervention is provided for the child and his family to receive support and advice.

In either case, the child protection officer needs to collect information from the child, the family, and other people who may be able to provide the information, such as a family doctor, a school teacher, or other family members.

She stated that in some cases it may be necessary for the child to undergo a full medical examination, and this will be carried out by a specialized doctor, and if it is proven that the child has not been subjected to abuse, neglect or harm and is not at risk of abuse, neglect or harm, then the case will be closed.

If it is established that the child has been abused or neglected or is at risk of being abused, neglected or harmed, the Social Support Center will be dealt with (in addition to any criminal prosecution), to address the issue of the child’s risk in the family.

The Ministry of Interior’s Center for Child Protection recently launched a national community campaign to protect children from accidents falling from balconies under the slogan “Our children’s lives are a trust”. And raising community awareness of the importance of continuous monitoring of them, and taking the necessary measures to protect them from the dangers of falling from open windows.

The campaign focuses on providing support and intensifying the necessary efforts by providing educational tips and instructions to the public, on how to protect children from accidents falling from windows and balconies, and on the instructions that must be followed to avoid such accidents that endanger the lives of children, and through the campaign, a smart system will be activated. Integrated, in cooperation with strategic partners, to spread awareness and the methods used to keep children safe through various social media channels.

Online abuse

The Ministry of the Interior confirmed that online child abuse is a crime, explaining that there are many risks that children can face while using the Internet, and this can include blackmail, threats and harassment, and cases of this kind are considered criminal offenses that must be reported, noting. Law No. 5 of 2012 regarding combating crimes related to electronic networks is the reference in dealing with these issues.