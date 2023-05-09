His Excellency Jean-Lucien Tonge, Minister of Foreign Trade of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, affirmed that his country has strong economic relations with the UAE and expressed his aspiration for more fruitful cooperation through increased trade and investments in the coming years.

Tonjib said in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of his participation in the annual investment forum held in Abu Dhabi, that the Democratic Republic of the Congo aims to attract investors from the UAE, especially since they are characterized by seriousness, credibility and dynamism.

He added, “In the Congo, we are open to investments from the UAE and ready to receive investors in various sectors and areas in which we have enormous capabilities.”

He explained that the annual investment forum is a good opportunity to present the available investment opportunities offered by the Congo to investors in various economic sectors, including mining, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, industry, tourism, fisheries and the environment, which makes the Congo one of the preferred destinations for promising investments.

His Excellency pointed out that the Democratic Republic of the Congo is characterized by a central geographical location in the heart of the African continent, which gives it the role of linking not only between the nine countries surrounding it, but also between the various parts of the continent, thus expanding its local market, and it has a great diversity of natural resources, including Oil, methane, copper, cobalt, gold, diamonds, coltan and other precious metals, explaining that the Congo constitutes a large consumer market and provides promising opportunities for any potential investor.

Tunjib expressed his country and the world’s appreciation for the UAE’s role and leading position, which has become a global destination and a distinguished model in various development and economic fields, pointing out that the UAE has distinguished economic and trade relations with all countries of the world.

His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Trade of the Democratic Republic of the Congo indicated that the UAE acquires the largest share of his country’s exports of precious metals.