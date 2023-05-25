The Ministry of Industry and Trade allowed the inclusion of contact lenses in the list of parallel imports

The Ministry of Industry and Trade allowed the inclusion of contact lenses in the list of parallel imports amid reports from manufacturers about the termination of supplies to Russia, reports RIA News.

“In the event of the termination of the supply of contact lenses, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia will promptly consider the issue of including the products of the brands that have stopped supplying the brands in the list of parallel imports,” the department stressed.

Earlier it became known that the largest foreign manufacturers of contact lenses decided to suspend the supply of products to Russia after the United States imposed new sanctions against the country. Thus, Johnson & Johnson (brands Acuvue Oasys and Acuvue True Eyes) began to send messages about the termination of imports to opticians.