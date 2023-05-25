How did you feel about the content of this article?

Members of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion of Freedom for Russia in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Russian fighters opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who carried out an armed incursion from Ukraine to the Russian region of Belgorod, penetrated 42 kilometers into Russian territory, one of the leaders of the group reported this Wednesday (24).

“Once again, crossing the border of the Russian Federation, we see that the army and political authorities [russas] they are not prepared for this,” the leader of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), one of two formations of volunteers who took part in the raid, told a news conference on the Ukrainian side of the border.

For the leader of the group, identified by the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform as Denis White Rex, the success of the incursion demonstrates Russia’s inability to defend the border.

The commander of the RVC also claimed that fighters controlled several locations in Belgorod during one day, reported Ukrinform, and denied that dozens of members of both groups were killed, as claimed by Russian authorities.

According to Denis White Rex, who, according to the Ukrainian media, is the Russian nationalist based in Ukraine Denis Kapustin, the military operation in which the RVC participates continues, although it is not currently in its most active phase.

The leader of the RVC also claimed that his group managed to destroy military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces.

The leader of the other volunteer group involved, the Legion of Freedom for Russia, said Russian security forces reacted with “panic” to the attack and took “several hours” to react.

These two formations fighting with the Ukrainian army against the Russian armed forces have the declared aim of “liberating” Russia from Vladimir Putin and enjoy the tacit support of the Kiev authorities.