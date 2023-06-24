Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has determined the preventive health measures that must be taken before, during and after returning from travel to spend a healthy and safe travel period, stressing that these health measures may not be applicable in all cases.

The Ministry indicated that there are 8 health procedures that are important to carry out for pre-travel health planning, which is to consult a specialist doctor before traveling to assess the health risks associated with travel, health status, conduct some examinations if necessary, and identify the different types of vaccinations that he may need for the destination.

It must be ensured that the necessary precautions are taken in the event of accompanying children or a pregnant woman, such as taking the necessary medicines for children to reduce fever and asthma sprays, and a fitness certificate for pregnant women can be requested according to the destination, in addition to preparing a health bag and first aid.

The Ministry stressed the importance of obtaining travel health insurance that guarantees the necessary care in case of emergency, especially the groups that need health care (the elderly, pregnant women, some pathological conditions), pointing out the need to take the necessary vaccinations according to the intended travel destination and internationally required period. Sufficient before travel, as the doctor in the travelers clinic will define these vaccinations, their importance and schedule their appointments. The doctor will also provide the traveler with an international vaccination certificate that is issued only by accredited government agencies.

The Ministry warned that if the traveler is committed to taking certain medications to treat some diseases, such as diabetes, he is advised to keep a sufficient amount of medication for three days in the hand baggage to ensure the availability of treatment in the event of a delay in baggage shipment.

Then the Ministry spoke about health procedures during travel, to avoid some health problems by following the necessary instructions, noting that due to the time difference and the biological clock disorder, travelers suffer during long trips and those heading to distant countries, as a result of the change that occurs in setting the internal time of the body. Human.

She explained that one of the most important symptoms resulting from this is a disturbance in sleep, the digestive system and concentration, as well as a feeling of fatigue and general weakness, noting that the traveler is advised in this case to take an adequate amount of sleep and rest during long trips, and to take into account drinking plenty of fluids, and avoid drinking coffee and tea, And other stimuli, as well as making sure to eat healthy food.

The Ministry touched on motion sickness or travel sickness that some travelers suffer from as a result of a disturbance in the human senses as a result of excessive movement, explaining that among its most prominent symptoms are fatigue, nausea, headache and vomiting.

And she advised the traveler to reduce these symptoms, by sitting at the front of the plane or at the wing or sitting in the middle if possible, as well as avoiding eating food directly at the beginning of the flight and chewing gum or mint candy, and consulting a doctor to prescribe a medicine that relieves symptoms of vertigo.

Then the Ministry spoke about the suffering of some travelers from the disturbance of the vascular system and blood circulation due to sitting for long periods without moving, and to avoid problems with blood circulation and deep vein thrombosis, which is one of the factors that may lead to blood clots in the deep veins, especially in the legs, and the traveler is advised to walk On the plane every 3 to 4 hours.

It is also recommended to do exercises for the legs in a sitting position every hour, taking into account wearing loose clothes, and doing special exercises for travelers during the trip, and a doctor can be consulted about them.

The Ministry alerted to diseases transmitted through food and water, given the possibility of infection with many diseases transmitted through contaminated food and water that cause symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea, fever or vomiting, so it is necessary to take into account drinking water in an appropriate amount and from reliable sources, and it is preferable to drink water. Bottled mineral water. If it is not available, the water must be boiled and then cooled before drinking it. Also, be careful to eat healthy food from reliable sources, and inquire about the contents of the meal. Food offered by street vendors should also be avoided to avoid symptoms of food poisoning.

The ministry urged to reduce the consumption of salads as much as possible, not to eat food that is not well cooked, and to take the necessary vaccinations before traveling to avoid some food-borne diseases.

In the after-travel axis, the Ministry addressed the need to consult a doctor in the event of exposure to high temperature, diarrhea and colds.