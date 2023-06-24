Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Emirates Foundation for School Education has approved the re-examination timetables for students from grades four to twelve in public schools and private schools that implement the Ministry’s curriculum.

Examinations start on Thursday, July 6th, until Wednesday, July 12th.

The exam is applied to students who did not achieve the minimum final score in any academic subject within the theoretical “A” class subjects at the end of the academic year, and the student is granted a minimum final score in the re-examination if the degree obtained is greater than the minimum final score of the subject. In the general directions, the exams are applied on paper for the fourth grade only through physical attendance at the school, and are applied electronically for students from the fifth to the twelfth.

The twelfth grade students enrolled in private education schools sit all their exams in government general education schools under the supervision and joint coordination with the coordinators of the school branches.

The Emirates Education Foundation allowed remote retake exams for a specific group of students in grades five to twelve, who have acceptable excuses and sick cases from inside and outside the country and care centers after obtaining the approval of the support coordinator in the school branch. The exam ticket will be collected 30 minutes after the start of the exam. Fourth-grade students in tolerance schools and those with medical conditions are also allowed to take the exam remotely, according to the lists approved by the school branches.

The Foundation directed all students to bring their computers to the school during exams, and to adhere to the school uniform. As for the paragraphs of questions, they are not restricted by time, and the student is allowed to return to review before handing over the exam. The student is also allowed to leave the examination hall one hour after the start of the exam. On the first day, students will test mathematics and Islamic education, and English language on Friday the seventh of July, physics and social studies on Monday the tenth of July, Arabic language and chemistry on Tuesday the eleventh of July, and finally health sciences on Wednesday the second. July 10 for students of the general and advanced tracks, and biology for students of the elite track.