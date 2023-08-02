The Ministry of Finance has begun to adopt the “Digital Identity” “UAE Pass” in all its services and systems, in line with the UAE’s efforts to improve the quality of digital life, which contributes to the promotion of digital transformation and the elimination of paper transactions. Where the digital identity is the first digital national identity for all citizens, residents and visitors, and when activated, it allows users to access the services of local and federal government agencies, and other service providers. The Ministry of Finance urged its customers to register with the digital identity to continue benefiting from the ministry’s digital services, as the Ministry of Finance replaced the traditional entry feature on the services page, and adopted relying exclusively on the entry mechanism through the digital identity, starting from August 2023. The digital identity has the highest standards of security, confidentiality, and accuracy. For information, it also speeds up procedures and improves the experiences of customers who can download the UAEPass digital identity application from the “apple store” and “google play store”, and then activate the digital identity account, and subscribe by scanning the Emirates ID card, Then verify the subscriber’s data and set his identification number, and then authenticate the account using a face print, so that the user gets easy solutions to access services via smart phones without the need for a password or username, in addition to the ability to sign documents digitally, and verify their authenticity without The need to visit service centers. It is noteworthy that the digital identity application provides the possibility of secure access to various governmental, semi-governmental and private websites and applications at the state level, and to benefit from more than 6,000 services provided by more than 130 federal, local and private governmental and semi-governmental entities.