‘Drought’ is a Spanish series that, like ‘La casa de papel’, was almost invisible until it was seen on Netflix and it became a hit. Today, it arrives on cable for Latin America, through Europe Europe (8 pm – Movistar TV 140), with an important cast, in which the actor Rodolfo Sancho stands out, with whom we talked via Zoom.

—This series alludes to the great global problem of climate change. Is it a wake up call?

Absolutely. It is true that it is becoming a thriller: a swamp dries up and a town emerges, and there are two corpses, but the backdrop is drought. It is certainly a call to attention to this problem.

—There are those who compare ‘Drought’ with ‘The Simpsons’ because it has turned out to be premonitory, since Spain is one of the countries that suffers the most from water shortages.

Yes, the countries that are going to suffer the most from a terrible drought will undoubtedly be Italy and Spain, which are further south. And, indeed, it is like a prediction of what may happen if we do not provide a solution.

—How could we contribute from our place to provide a solution to climate change?

Everyone must put their grain of sand. In fact, there are solutions, only we get into complex or political issues. I live in the Canary Islands, where there are no rivers, nor does it rain and where 90% of the fresh water is desalinated from the sea. If we have a drought problem in SpainWhy don’t we put desalination plants all over the country for human use? That resource exists. Without wanting to be a conspiracy theorist, one wonders, as a citizen, is there anyone for whom this is good? Are you doing well? I recently read that there are drones that send those clouds that overcast in the sky and make it rain. In the long run, I believe that technology and science can you give us the solution. It is what I hope.

Let’s talk about your character. Martín Ruiz presents himself as an unfaithful husband. Is there something that stands out about him?

Despite being unfaithful, I would describe him as a very loyal, noble person and, above all, willing to do whatever it takes to defend and care for his loved ones. Like most characters in a thriller, he is a rich character, a mysterious guygives the feeling that something hides.

—Isn’t it contradictory to be unfaithful and loyal at the same time?

It is, but sometimes humans are like that, one thing doesn’t take away from the other. The impetus to defend his own is not closely related to the fact that he is unfaithful. Also, if you look closely, the woman, in a certain way, knows it, there is a pact there, as it happens in many couples, and from what I know, more and more. Perhaps for some couples this path is ‘healthy’.

—The series was produced by Spanish public television (TVE), but nobody gave it a chance. However, when it hits Netflix, it blows up. Do you think the exposure on the platform helped its success?

Yes, for some reason, the repercussion is different. It is true that people, especially the youth, have lost the habit of watching the classic channels. Also, the audiences on those channels are not the same as they are now. A boy today does not know that he is Spanish Television and, in a certain way, it is understandable because in a tv channel. there are many ads and, if you have the opportunity to watch content, without ads, at the time you want, then you do it. I think we’ve all gotten used to that.

—Will there be a second season of ‘Drought’? Will they dare to do it, as happened with ‘La casa de papel’ when it came into the hands of Netflix?

Everything can happen. Hopefully, because the truth is a tremendously worthy series. If TVE or Netflix want to do a second season, I’ll be happy. Meanwhile, I have just released the film Silver Dolphins, where I play the commissioner who investigates an attack in Madrid.

