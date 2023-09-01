More than 300,000 non-university students return to classrooms in the Region of Murcia between September 1 (sports education) and September 18 (Special Regime education). The course will begin for Infants and Primary on the 8th, for ESO and Baccalaureate, on the 11th and for FP, on the 14th.

This is a more or less stable global figure, compared to last year’s enrollment, despite the fact that in this 2023-2024 there are 3,000 fewer students in Infant and Primary due to the drop in the birth rate and 2,500 more in Baccalaureate and ESO. This last situation has made the Ministry set itself the challenge of reducing early educational dropout and for this, as a novelty, it has 39,200 FP places (10% more than last year), which makes these 3,500 more places into « the best Vocational Training offer in the history of the Region of Murcia”, explained the acting head of Education, Víctor Marín.

On this occasion, the Ministry has proposed to achieve two objectives to reduce school dropout. The first of these is to increase the degree of students in ESO and the second, to offer more training opportunities to adolescents from 16 to 18 years old so that they can finish their studies with a degree and enter the labor market.

September 1st:

Sports teachings.

September 8th:

Infant and Primary

11 of September:

ESO and Baccalaureate.

September 14:

FP

September 18:

Special Regime Teachings.

This double objective is intended to be met by firstly implementing a Transition Plan between stages, promoting coordination between Primary and Secondary through good placement practices and, secondly, implementing flexible itineraries that respond to the interests and abilities of the students. In this way, subjects will be grouped by areas for the first and second of ESO to make it easier for students with learning difficulties.

The number of places will also increase (100 more) in basic vocational training, with four new cycles in institutes in Alcantarilla, Jumilla, Puerto de Mazarrón and Puerto Lumbreras.

In addition, for the first time extraordinary tests will be called so that students in the fourth year of ESO, who did not obtain the degree, and are outside the educational system, can take Compulsory Education, in the two subsequent years, examining the pending subjects.

T-Sigo Program



Another “important novelty” proposed by the Ministry of Education to reduce early educational dropout and the youth unemployment rate for this course is the T-Sigo program for students aged 18 to 24, who neither study nor work and will be contacted by the Administration as they have participated in other SEF programs and are offered a personalized itinerary so that they have a degree.

Another historic measure of support for families



The acting counselor, Víctor Marín, presented this Friday as another “historic measure” the investment of 37 million euros in support measures for families and promised that “it will continue to increase in successive courses.” In this way, in this course there will be 4,500 places for 2-year-old boys and girls. Of these, 1,320 are in 66 public schools, 1,160 in 58 subsidized centers, 600 in 14 Community-owned nursery classrooms and 1,448 in municipal nursery schools, converted and managed by town halls.

Enrolled students

Childish:

42,671 (1,615 less than last year)

Primary:

104,012 (1,247 less)

FP:

39,200.

Special regime:

16,500.

Permanent Education:

12,000.

Another novelty is the drop in the ratio per classroom in 3 years, from 25 to 22 students and not only because of the drop in enrollment, but also because more classrooms have been opened. In this age group, 96% of families have obtained the center chosen as the first option.

This academic year, 12 new school canteens will also open (there are 281 in total) with an investment of 700,000 euros, which will cover 20,000 students. They are in schools in Murcia, Cartagena, San Pedro del Pinatar, Alhama de Murcia, Las Torres de Cotillas, Molina de Segura, Pliego, Archena and Bullas.

It also increases the number of teachers joining schools. This course is 27,000 (1,121 more). Of the new ones, 354 go to Infant and Primary and 767 to Secondary, FP and other bodies. In addition, 4,143 temporary jobs were awarded, who start working from this Friday.

With the introduction of 35 weekly hours, which depends on the formation of the Government, teachers will work 1 hour less and, according to the Ministry, they will have less bureaucratic burden.

As for free textbooks, Marín said it benefits 200,000 students from third grade to fourth year of ESO, with an investment of 15 million. To this are added 900,000 euros in aid for 60,000 first and second grade students.