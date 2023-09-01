MMore than 2050 exhibitors from 48 countries and 180,000 expected visitors: The IFA consumer electronics show begins in Berlin. On the one hand, it is about new smartphones and general technology trends. On the other hand, German manufacturers in particular are presenting an extensive range of new household appliances for the kitchen and living room, which are intended to make television even more impressive and cooking more pleasant.

For example, a cooker that recognizes whether a cake or a chicken is sizzling – and then gives tips on how long this food should stay in the oven at how many degrees. And of course there have long been connectable recipe apps that recommend one or the other ingredient. So what can artificial intelligence, which is increasingly found in kitchen and other household appliances, do? And is any progress in this area really worth striving for? What should hobby cooks really choose if they want to continue having fun with their hobby and really want to remain a cook themselves?

In addition, we also discuss broader trade fair trends. How do the German providers fare against the powerful competition, especially from Asia? How is China represented at the IFA? And how is the trade fair doing one year before its 100th anniversary?