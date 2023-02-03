The Ministry of Education launched the innovation strategy in the ministry with the aim of supporting government directions and achieving the vision of the wise leadership by consolidating the UAE’s position as a global center in this field, promoting the development of creative ideas and capabilities and spreading a broad culture of innovation, to create a national environment that incubates innovation and creative minds.
The Ministry also launched the innovation platform in education, during the “Ministry of Education Innovates” event, as part of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival, under the umbrella of the “UAE Innovates 2023” month.
The launch of the innovation strategy in the ministry comes in line with the national strategy for innovation to prepare employees and students who are empowered and have high-level skills in various fields, and provide a technological infrastructure that supports, stimulates and consolidates the culture of innovation, and promotes the principles of proactivity and flexibility to stimulate and enrich creativity as the main enabler of renewal and radical transformation in various means and tools. Education, curricula, and services, in order to increase the efficiency and flexibility of individuals and keep pace with the rapid technological developments to enhance the competitive position of the country in the world.
Dr. Muhammad Al-Mualla, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, said, “This step represents a milestone in our journey towards an innovative and creative educational environment for our employees and students, as innovation is increasingly important in the world today, as it helps us to maintain our competitiveness in the global market. Hence, on Staying ahead of the curve also provides us with new opportunities to explore and develop solutions that can help solve some of the most pressing problems facing society today.”
He added, “Promoting innovation among our employees and students is essential if we want to ensure their success in this ever-changing world. We at the Ministry of Education believe that innovation should be at the heart of work and education, and we strive to create an environment in which creativity and critical thinking skills are nurtured so that Our staff and students come up with innovative solutions to real-world problems.”
For her part, Eng. Amal Abdel Rahim, Director of the Strategy and Future Department and Vice Chair of the Innovation Committee at the Ministry of Education, indicated that the innovation strategy in the Ministry of Education focuses on institutionalizing the culture of innovation, providing innovation tools, promoting innovation in institutional processes and services, and training employees to enhance and sustain the innovative environment. Enabling innovation in the education environment, in addition to providing mechanisms to nurture and motivate innovators within the ministry.
She stressed the importance of working together proactively, establishing space for innovative strategic planning, and directing all projects and plans to serve the country’s strategy.
Speaking about the launch of the innovation platform at the Ministry, Dr. Hind Al-Tair, Director of the Department of Science, Technology and Scientific Research and Vice-Chairman of the Innovation Committee at the Ministry of Education, explained that “The innovation platform at the Ministry (DisruptED) aims to enable a generation of our competencies to lead the future, To raise the concept of innovation in education to unprecedented levels. This platform will contribute to enhancing the culture of creativity and innovation among the Ministry’s employees, and creating the future of education through their participation by providing effective innovative ideas to provide a sustainable impact that benefits society, activating the role of employees in exchanging ideas and enabling the development of these ideas to turn into solutions. Innovative and has a positive impact on society.
The new platform aims to gather employee ideas and innovations under one umbrella to view and apply the best of them. Ideas and initiatives are revised and the most innovative, unique and applicable ones are selected by specialized experts with skills and experience in various fields.
