The delegation of the Ministry of Defense was headed by Major General Staff Dr. Mubarak Said bin Ghafan Al-Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries, who met during his official visit to Algeria, the Commander of the Algerian Army, Lieutenant General Al-Said Chanegriha.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance defense and military relations between the two brotherly countries, and stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation and raising the level of exchange of information and expertise between the two defense ministries.

They discussed new opportunities to strengthen relations between the UAE and Algeria, in various fields, especially in the field of defense industries.

The two sides also exchanged views on the possibility of establishing joint ventures between Emirati companies and Algerian companies for defense industries.