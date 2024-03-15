The Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation held a meeting on March 15 at which the main changes in the admissions campaign to higher educational institutions were discussed. As reported on website Ministry, they will affect the process of admission to targeted training this year.

At a meeting with rectors of Russian universities, the head of the ministry, Valery Falkov, noted the successful conduct of last year’s admissions campaign.

“And this year we expect that the admissions campaign will take place on time, in a comfortable manner for applicants. Our goal is to meet all established admission benchmarks and recruit the most capable and prepared students,” he said.

According to him, there will be three key elements of the new admission mechanism for “targeted” recipients. Thus, this year, proposals for concluding an agreement on targeted training will be published by potential customers on the “Work in Russia” portal.

In addition, applicants will be able to submit applications for concluding an agreement on targeted training through the State Services portal, and the agreement itself will be concluded after the citizen is enrolled in a university.

The ministry also clarified that it is planned to hold a series of webinars for participants in the preparation process for the admissions campaign for the 2024/25 academic year, at which innovations will be discussed. This year the admission campaign starts on June 20.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his address to the Federal Assembly on February 29, proposed giving graduates the opportunity to retake one subject of their choice before the end of the university admissions campaign, noting that the Unified State Examination mechanism should be improved.

Then, on March 6, the head of Rosobrnadzor Anzor Muzaev announced that in 2024 school graduates will be able to retake the Unified State Exam in one subject of their choice with the first result cancelled. Rosobrnadzor then announced that it was planned to organize the possibility of retaking the Unified State Exam starting on May 23.