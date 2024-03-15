The IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway and announces the calendar for the 2025 Sprint and Endurance Cup seasons.

After an initial revelation regarding the traditional opening weekend at Daytona, the American series has now published the list of 11 dates that make up next year's events.

There are no changes in places regarding the chosen circuits, but the release of this calendar well in advance was also designed to avoid potential concomitances, as unfortunately often happens between the various GT and endurance competitions.

This had resulted in the 2024 stage being moved to Watkins Glen to avoid the same event as the GT World Challenge at the 24h of Spa, which however curiously risks repeating itself next season given that it was christened on the last weekend of June. The ball will now inevitably pass to SRO and the organizers of the Ardennes round.

Returning to the list of races, Daytona will be followed by Sebring as the second outing for all cars in the GTP, LMP2, GTD PRO and GTD Classes, while subsequently the three Sprint Cup races in Long Beach, Laguna Seca and Detroit will not see action the LMP2s, which will return to the 6h of the Glen at the end of June.

The GTPs will remain 'on the bench' for the Mosport Sprint race, instead preparing for the next one which will be held at Road America. As per tradition, only GT3s will race at VIR to decide who will be the Sprint Champion.

The grand finale is made up of two other Endurance competitions, namely the 6h of Indianapolis and the 10h of Petit Le Mans with all the protagonists on the track.

“On behalf of my IMSA team members, I am proud to announce our 2025 schedule so soon,” said IMSA President John Doonan.

“This has been possible thanks to a great spirit of collaboration with our promoter partners, to whom we are grateful for allowing us to reveal our plans for 2025 today.”

“Putting next year's schedule in everyone's hands so early allows fans, competitors and partners to plan well in advance for an extraordinary 2025 season, even if 2024 has yet to take place.”

#96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Robby Foley, Patrick Gallagher, Jake Walker Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

IMSA SportsCar Championship – 2025 Calendar

January 17-19: Roar Before The 24 test

25-26 January: 24h of Daytona – Endurance Cup (all classes)

13-15 March: 12h Sebring – Endurance Cup (all classes)

April 10-12: Long Beach – Sprint Cup (GTP/GTD)

9-11 May: Laguna Seca – Sprint Cup (GTP/GTD PRO/GTD)

May 29-31: Detroit – Sprint Cup (GTP/GTD PRO)

June 27-29: Watkins Glen – Endurance Cup (all Classes)

11-13 July: Mosport – Sprint Cup (LMP2/GTD PRO/GTD)

August 1-3: Road America – Sprint Cup (all classes)

22-24 August: VIR – Sprint Cup (GTD PRO/GTD)

19-21 September: Indianapolis – Endurance Cup (all classes)

October 9-11: Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta – Endurance Cup (all Classes)