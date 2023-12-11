Russian Defense Ministry: experiments were carried out in Ukraine during the Northern Military District with the support of the United States

The Russian Ministry of Defense has received new evidence of dangerous military biological research in laboratories in Ukraine, conducted with US support. These studies violated the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), says Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces (RCBD) of the Russian Armed Forces. According to him, dangerous research continued even after the start of the Russian special operation.

Kirillov stated that during the SVO, access was gained to a number of Ukrainian biological objects, in particular laboratories in the cities of Rubezhnoye, Severodonetsk and Kherson. Analysis of the documents in them “confirmed the dangerous nature of the Pentagon’s experiments.” There, in particular, the susceptibility of the Ukrainian population to zoonotic infections was studied, and pharmaceuticals were tested on local residents.

In addition, in the veterinary laboratory in the village of Mangush in the DPR, they found a collection of reference strains of microorganisms brought from the American Type Collection, which is intended for the study of economically significant animal diseases.

And in the Askania-Nova biosphere reserve in the Kherson region, the migration routes of migratory birds were studied.

Facts have been established of the collection and certification of strains of the avian influenza virus, the lethality of which when transmitted to humans can reach 40 percent Igor KirillovChief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops of the RF Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defense believes that Ukraine can organize a provocation with chemical weapons

After the failure of the counteroffensive, Ukraine can stage a provocation against Russia using chemical or biological weapons, says the head of the RCBZ troops. He stated that the office of the President of Ukraine is coordinating the actions of its special services to organize such a provocation.

Kirillov referred to data that in the fall the Ukrainian company Realab purchased in Germany a batch of triethanolamine and a nitrogen-containing sodium compound, which were produced in the USA. These chemicals can create a poisonous substance, which is why they are prohibited by the above-mentioned convention. The Ukrainian Armed Forces can use such substances against the most actively advancing group of the Russian army, Kirillov believes.

Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

Ukraine is also ready to contaminate drinking water sources, food supplies and animal feed. According to Kirillov, this is indicated by the fact that in November 2023, an outbreak of African swine fever was established in the Zaporozhye region, which was organized by the deliberate introduction of the disease pathogen.

The Ministry of Defense also again pointed out the likely participation of the United States in the origin of COVID-19

In the same speech, Kirillov said that the American administration, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, allegedly financed projects for the systematic study of coronaviruses; they were carried out, including in Ukraine, from 2016 to 2020. He said that Russia has reports on the results of research, which say that “in the course of work on the territory of Ukraine, individuals of bats were identified migrating up to 800 kilometers deep into countries such as Hungary and Russia.”

Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

In this regard, the general again pointed out the signs of the artificial origin of COVID-19 – variability of genovariants that is uncharacteristic of most coronaviruses, differences in mortality, and uneven geographic distribution. In his opinion, there may be a conspiracy between US government agencies and large pharmaceutical corporations, which subsequently created vaccines, for the sake of increased profits.

Kirillov ended the briefing by calling for strengthening the biological weapons non-proliferation regime in the world, as well as providing it with a verification mechanism.