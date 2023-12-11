













Rick and Morty show that Pokémon are part of their universe and this is their proof









The seventh season of Rick and Morty finally released the long-awaited episode of Ragnarick where the main angle was about getting an infinite energy source by visiting Valhalla after dying. Within this chapter it was possible to see a humorous reference to Pokemon that we didn't see coming.

It is worth noting that in Rick and Morty Many references are made to video games, anime and others, giving us to understand that within the universe of this series there is no kind of barrier that prevents them from being something more than irreverent and, in this precise case, Pokémon was that reference that was being missing. .

Now, don't lose sight of the fact that we are going to give you a huge spoiler about what the last episode was about, so if you haven't seen it yet, you can take a look around HBO Max to catch up and know what happened.

Rick and Morty: Pokéballs are used for more than just Pokémon

During episode 9 of season 7 of Rick and Morty it was possible to see that Rick found some kind of infinite energy source which occurred when people died and went to heaven. Since the scientist considers himself an atheist, the best thing he could do was go to Norway to continue his studies and end up visiting Valhalla when he died.

Source: Adult Swim

Now, the joke is to die in a kind of combat to visit Valhalla and, for that, Rick allowed himself to win against Big Foot, who curiously was locked in a Pokémon Poké Ball, proving that any monster can fit in this artifact.

In the final stretch of the episode we see that infinite energy falls into the hands of the Vatican and the Pope controls it. After several attempts and giving up this source of power, Rick defeats the head of the Catholic church and locks him in a Pokéball.

Source: Adult Swim

In the post-credits scene we see that Rick has a Pokémon battle against someone who seems to use a kind of Charizard, but since it is a clandestine battle, Rick escapes with his portal and both the monster and the Pope end up being helped by the authorities.

Now we only have one more episode of Rick and Morty left. Will it be as good as the one we just saw? Don't forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

