RF Ministry of Defense: crews of TOS “Solntsepekov” use new terrain reference systems

The crews of the heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A “Solntsepek” of the Russian Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) use the latest software solutions for reference to the terrain when firing. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that control and adjustment of the targets being hit is carried out by drone crews, which transmit the results of the destruction to the command post in real time. “The shooting is carried out using the latest georeferencing software systems,” the department said in a statement.

It is also clarified that units of the Novorossiysk Guards Air Assault Mountain Unit, as part of the crews of the TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems, support air assault units in the Zaporozhye direction in the Verbovoy area.