The threshold to qualify for the League semi-final home runs this semester seems to be very low compared to previous seasons. Two dates before the end of the ‘all against all’ phase, the eighth placed team, Junior de Barranquilla, barely has 24 points.

The team now led by Arturo Reyes is getting into the qualifying zone thanks to the goal difference, and that is where the benefit of two victories it had towards the middle of the tournament can be seen, the 7-1 against Unión Magdalena and the 1 -5 to Alianza Petrolera.

If the ‘magic number’ is calculated to classify according to the percentage of points in the eighth, it would be 44.4 percent. That, at 20 dates, would be 26.6 points, that is, 27.

If the accounts are made with the points that the teams have left in home status, The count would also give 27. However, in both cases a tie-breaking factor would be necessary.

There are already five teams classified

Golden Eagles, which has 38 points; independent Medellín, who reached 35 with their 1-0 victory this Sunday against Deportivo Pereira, and Sports Tolima, who beat Alianza Petrolera 0-1, are already classified.

They are also fixed on the 8 América and Nacional, which reached 30 and have a good goal difference. The reds have +15 and the greens, +11. Deportivo Cali, which is ninth and could also reach 30, has a negative difference, -2.

Millionaires, at 29, is very close: In addition to having a postponed match against América in Cali, it could be mathematically ready on Wednesday, when it receives Boyacá Chicó in El Campín.

The other teams fighting for classification

Despite the defeat, Alianza Petrolera is still within the eight: it has 25 points. They have a complicated game on matchday 19, against Nacional, and will close at home against Pereira.

Alianza, in addition, is in the fight for a place in an international tournament through reclassification, which would be practically guaranteed if it places among the eight.

The combination of results from date 18 put Junior in the classification zone. They face two eliminated at the close of the round-robin phase: Pereira, as a visitor, and Huila, in Barranquilla.

Deportivo Cali also plays against two teams without options, which will be home against Jaguares in Palmaseca and will end in Tunja against Boyacá Chicó. They will have to improve their goal difference.

Atlético Bucaramanga (23 points) got into the fight with its victory in Santa Marta, but it depends on other results. He has one game left at home, against La Equidad, and it ends in Cali against América.

Deportivo Pasto and Santa Fe, also with 23 points, have problems with goal difference: -4 and -7, respectively. The Nariñenses will host Medellín on matchday 19 and close as visitors against Envigado.

Santa Fe could be the judge of relegation if Huila wins tomorrow: it needs to visit the opitas in Neiva and ends in Bogotá against Once Caldas.

Despite already being relegated, Unión Magdalena, with 22 points, still has a distant chance of qualifying, but it has two very complicated games: against Tolima, in Ibagué, and Medellín, in Santa Marta.

