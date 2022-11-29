Concern “Ukroboronprom” has launched the production of 152 mm shells for artillery in Ukraine. This was announced on Tuesday, November 29, in the Ministry of Defense of the country.

“The first 152 mm Ukrainian-made shells will reach the recipients in a few days,” the department said on Twitter.

We are talking about Soviet-caliber shells, which are currently in short supply in Ukraine. The ministry did not specify where exactly the concern was able to establish their production.

Earlier, on November 13, the deputy head of Ukroboronprom, Ostap Yednak, said that the company’s enterprises this year delivered an average of seven times more weapons and equipment for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) than in the past. Some have increased their power by 15 times.

On November 25, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO had significantly increased the production in Eastern Europe of Soviet-style weapons and ammunition that Kyiv needs.

Meanwhile, on November 26, The New York Times (NYT), citing a NATO spokesman, wrote that the fighting in Ukraine was absorbing the stocks of artillery, ammunition and air defense (air defense) of NATO countries. More than half of the countries of the alliance have almost completely exhausted their stocks of weapons.

At the same time, a military expert and observer, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin, told Izvestia that the artillery weapons supplied to Ukraine from the United States are constantly breaking down due to old age and improper operation. The reason for the frequent breakdowns of American military equipment in Ukraine is that the weapons delivered to Kyiv are already worn out, he specified.

Prior to this, on November 19, an employee of the Czech Defense University Brno, Zdenek Petrash, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) had lost the initiative on the battlefield due to the depletion of weapons and ammunition. Petrash noted that Kyiv has spent too many weapons and other materiel in recent months. At the same time, in the West, enthusiasm for the supply of weapons to Ukraine is gradually decreasing.

The Russian Federation continues the special operation to protect the Donbass. Its beginning was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

