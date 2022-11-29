Laura Díez Bueso, proposal for the Government as a magistrate of the Constitutional Court / council of statutory guarantees of catalonia

Laura Díez Bueso is, in addition to the former Minister of Justice Juan Carlos Campo, the other person appointed to occupy one of the two vacant seats on the Constitutional Court that the Government is responsible for electing. Although more unknown to the general public than Campo, she has also held government positions in the Executive headed by Pedro Sánchez, both in the past legislature and in the current one, although somewhat more in the shadows than the former head of the Department of Justice.

In this way, Díez Bueso was general director of Constitutional Affairs and Legal Coordination of the Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory since February 2020, when she was appointed by the former vice president and former Minister of the Presidency Carmen Calvo, and until last 26 April, for which reason he has also provided his services for Minister Félix Bolaños, who succeeded Calvo in July 2021 at the head of that portfolio. Previously, she had held the position of director of the cabinet of the Secretary of State for Relations with the Courts, under the same department of the Presidency, between 2018 and 2020, when José Antonio Montilla held that position.

The proposal as a future magistrate of the Constitutional Court left the Ministry of the Presidency to subsequently hold the vice-presidency of the Council of Statutory Guarantees of Catalonia, whose appointment is dated May 25. This body is in charge of analyzing whether the laws that are approved respect both the Constitution and the Catalan Statute.

Her previous stint in the Catalan Government had also been remarkable, for which she had served between 2002 and 2004 as adviser for the reform of the Statute of that autonomous community. After that position, starting in 2010, she was attached to the Ombudsman of Catalonia, a body similar to the Spanish Ombudsman, whose function is to deal with complaints from citizens about the actions of the administration and that oversees the proper functioning of the Catalan institutions, both regional and local. The Ombudsman is elected by the majority vote of the Parliament of Catalonia and is politically independent.

Díez Bueso has an extensive academic career: she has a PhD in Law from the University of Barcelona and has been Professor of Constitutional Law at the same University since 2020. At the university level, she has researched decentralized states, freedom of expression and the right to information, as well as university and research systems.