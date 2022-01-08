The Ministry of Defense announced today the launch of the “Joint Emirates Shield / 50” exercise in the western direction of the naval theater of the UAE, and will continue until January 14, and this exercise is part of a series of operational exercises scheduled for 2022 with the aim of raising the readiness of the armed forces in all its main units.

Major General P.S.C. Saleh Mohammed bin Mujren Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations, said: “This exercise is a true translation of the advanced level of the UAE Armed Forces of all land, sea and air capabilities to protect the nation’s capabilities and gains in various operational environments.”

He added, “We are proud of the country’s achievements in the military field over fifty years in times of peace and war, and we bet on our military capabilities, which have become the focus of the world’s attention and appreciation, thanks to the directives and vigorous follow-up of the wise leadership.”

The organization of the “Joint Emirates Shield / 50” exercise comes within the framework of the training and rehabilitation plan to raise the level of readiness of the armed forces units to defend the borders of the UAE by land, sea and air from any dangers or future challenges in all circumstances and times.



