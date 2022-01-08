A huge rock it fell off a cliff this Saturday and fell on some boats that were in Furnas Lake, located in the Brazilian municipality of Capitolio, in Minas Gerais.

According to the G1 portal, the Piumhi City Fire Department indicated that there are at least 15 injured, while the Minas Gerais Fire Department confirmed one death so far.

The collapse of the rock face occurred in the Furnas Lake, in the city of Capitolio, a tourist area of ​​the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, located 290 kilometers from its capital Belo Horizonte.

For its part, the Brazilian newspaper O Tempo confirmed the accident and reported that the rock detachment affected at least three tourist boats that were at the site.

The local media specified that the Brazilian Navy will open an investigation to analyze the circumstances of the accident.

After the terrible incident, a video quickly began to circulate on social networks where you can see the moment when the rock detaches from the canyon and rushes against the boats.

For his part, the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, regretted what happened and sent a message to the families of the victims. “Today we suffer the pain of a tragedy in our state, due to the heavy rains, which caused the detachment of a stone wall in Lake Furnas, in Capitólio. The government of Minas is present from the first moments through the Civil Defense and the work of the Rescue Corps continues. I sympathize with the families at this difficult time. We will continue to act to provide the necessary support and support, “said the local president.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA)