Parliamentary elections | Political researchers from HS-gallupa: Difficult government negotiations are ahead in the spring

According to the researchers, there are absolutely no election themes that could save the city center from distress.

Spring The most interesting thing about the result of the parliamentary elections will be whether Sdp remains a party larger than basic Finns. This is what the professor of political science at the University of Tampere says Ilkka Ruostetsaari based on the recent HS Gallup.

“A lot can happen before the elections for the coalition to lose its top spot. The most interesting is the situation between the Sdp and basic Finns,” says Ruostetsaari.

In the party poll published by HS on Thursday, the coalition held a clear lead with 23.5 percent support. The prime minister’s party Sdp continues to be second most popular with 19.1 percent support.

The support of basic Finns continued to grow and is now 17.9 percent. Back in July, the party’s support was less than 15 percent. Sdp’s lead among basic Finns has shrunk from four percentage points in the summer to more than one percentage point.

Gallup result means, according to Ruostetsaari, that there are two alternative bases for the future government. One is the blue-red government formed by the coalition and Democrats, the other is a right-wing government built on the basis of the coalition and basic Finns. In both options, auxiliary parties would also be needed.

In light of the current numbers, the government negotiations will be difficult in any case, estimates the political researcher Johanna Vuorelma from the University of Helsinki. In the party field, three big ones stand out again, but the Basic Finns have taken the place in the center.

“As a populist party, the Basic Finns challenge the entire party field, and the willingness to cooperate with them in the government has been weak.”

According to Vuorelma, the narrowing of the gap between Democrats and basic Finns has been predictable. As the prime minister’s party, Sdp bears the most government responsibility, it is easier to raise support from the opposition.

“It often happens that the support of the prime minister’s party decreases little by little before the elections. Now it is still quite high considering how difficult the reign has been.”

Cloudy believes that the election debates will be dominated more by traditional left-right axis questions than by the liberal-conservative axis, which the Basic Finns have traditionally put forward. The big themes of the moment, such as the state’s indebtedness and people’s livelihood, are the traditional agenda of the current top two, i.e. the coalition and the Sdp.

On the other hand, themes such as gang violence and climate change can benefit basic Finns, Vuorelma says.

“Fundamental Finns associate gang violence with immigration, in the same way as suspicions of sexual crimes during the last parliamentary election. Such themes can cause political activity among mobile voters. Basic Finns have the situation that many of their potential supporters do not necessarily go out to vote at all.”

Climate issues can also benefit basic Finns, because the party positions itself so strongly against other parties.

Mixed Vuorelma and Ruostetsaari see the situation in the center as very difficult. The party’s support decreased by 0.2 percentage points in the HS-gallup and is now 9.9 percent.

According to the researchers, exactly none of the themes favor the center.

“The center is in a difficult situation. It is difficult to find quick ways to turn support around. On the contrary, for example, the climate policy debate is difficult for it when it is talked about that logging should be reduced,” says Ruostetsaari.

According to Vuorelma, the centre’s big problem is that it does not have proper ownership of any major election theme. The coalition controls the debt debate, the Democrats control social justice, the Basic Finns control immigration and the Greens control climate and environmental policy.

“In all current political issues, the center is in a situation where some other party has stronger ownership than them,” Vuorelma says.

Election themes the surprising thing is the price of energy, which is rose to the top of the list of citizens’ concerns this year.

Even a year ago, few could have imagined that the price of electricity would become perhaps the most acute issue in politics before the parliamentary elections.

The situation is interesting, because electricity has not been a topic that strongly divides Finnish parties in the past, says Vuorelma.

“It may be that in the 2020s it will become a clearly more structured political issue, to which different parties have their own political solutions.”

Ruostetsaari estimates that if the energy crisis worsens, it will favor the opposition parties in election debates.

“It’s a difficult thing for all parties, but it does give the opposition something to criticize the government.”

On the other hand the energy crisis can also have the effect that the coalition and Sdp are not quite as far apart in their economic policy as usual. The Rust Tsar says. The coalition has criticized the government for getting into debt, but still believes that citizens must be helped in the energy crisis.

“When citizens and perhaps companies too have to be helped in the energy crisis, it can soften the debt debate a bit. If the windfall taxes are not enough to pay for them, then the money has to be found somewhere. The opposition itself has demanded support.”

If the energy crisis and rising costs only get worse, it may be more difficult for the coalition to keep its economic discipline agenda on display, says Ruostetsaari.

“In this situation, keeping the social security cuts on display can be difficult in the short term.”