The Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Nikolaevka in the DPR by volunteers of assault detachments

Volunteers of the assault squads took control of the village of Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the department, the settlement came under the control of Russia with fire support from the missile forces and artillery of the “Southern” group of troops. In the Donetsk direction, Ukraine lost up to 90 servicemen per day, as well as two infantry fighting vehicles, the same number of armored vehicles and a D-30 howitzer.

In addition, the Russian military destroyed a warehouse with artillery ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) and a fuel storage for military equipment in the Constantinople region in the DPR.

On January 31, the military department reported on the occupation of the Blagodatnoye settlement in the DPR. Volunteers of assault detachments participated in the battles for it, with the support of regular formations of aviation, missile troops and artillery, the Ministry of Defense specified.

The special operation in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it the main task of protecting the inhabitants of Donbass. On September 21, partial mobilization began in Russia – on October 28, its completion was announced.