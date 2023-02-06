Cristiano Ronaldo: the most followed on Instagram: other athletes in the ‘Top’ 10

the portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo was distinguished with the award for “high prestige sporting merit” in Portugal, reported the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

Cristiano, currently a player for the Saudi club al-nassr, was the highlight of the Sports Gala number 26, organized by the Portuguese Sports Confederation, as published by the Portuguese Federation on its website.

The crack sent to the ceremony, held on Wednesday night, a thank you video from Riyadh and affirmed that the distinction is something of which he feels “proud” and that it gives him “motivation”.

“I always work to be the best and this type of award, both collective and individual, gives me a lot of motivation to continue developing my work,” he said.

Cristiano in statements collected by the local press.

Of the most followed

The striker joins a list of winners that includes figures such as coaches Jose Mourinho and Carlos Queiroz, or the ex goalkeeper of Barça and the Porto Victor Baia.

In the same way, she is one of the celebrities with the most followers on her Instagram account.

The Portuguese is in the ‘Top’ 10 in the world with 543 million followers, surpassing the second by more than 100 million, the also footballer Lionel Messiwho has 426 million people.

