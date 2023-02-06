Monday, February 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cristiano Ronaldo: the most followed on Instagram: other athletes in the ‘Top’ 10

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese is close to 600 followers.

the portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo was distinguished with the award for “high prestige sporting merit” in Portugal, reported the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

Cristiano, currently a player for the Saudi club al-nassr, was the highlight of the Sports Gala number 26, organized by the Portuguese Sports Confederation, as published by the Portuguese Federation on its website.

See also  F1 | Mercedes: the double .... there is no edge, the cover was missing

(Dibu Martínez, ‘condemned’: unusual mistake for which he is criticized in England)
(Nairo Quintana: this is his change of strategy to get rid of tramadol)

The crack sent to the ceremony, held on Wednesday night, a thank you video from Riyadh and affirmed that the distinction is something of which he feels “proud” and that it gives him “motivation”.

“I always work to be the best and this type of award, both collective and individual, gives me a lot of motivation to continue developing my work,” he said.
Cristiano in statements collected by the local press.

Of the most followed

The striker joins a list of winners that includes figures such as coaches Jose Mourinho and Carlos Queiroz, or the ex goalkeeper of Barça and the Porto Victor Baia.

In the same way, she is one of the celebrities with the most followers on her Instagram account.

The Portuguese is in the ‘Top’ 10 in the world with 543 million followers, surpassing the second by more than 100 million, the also footballer Lionel Messiwho has 426 million people.
(Daniel Galán: the story behind the controversy over his absence in the Davis Cup) (Dani Alves receives a surprise visit from his wife in prison: “I won’t leave him alone”)

See also  Apple, but what a chip crisis. Top sales and profits thanks to the iPhone13

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cristiano #Ronaldo #Instagram #athletes #Top

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Live: Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria rises to 1,500

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result