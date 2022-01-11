The regional government opened this Monday at 3:00 p.m. the appointment service for the booster vaccination to the population between 45 and 50 years old, according to the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, at a press conference. In this way, another step is taken in the administration of third doses, a process in which the Region of Murcia lags behind: it is the second community with less coverage in the population between 50 and 59 years of age.

According to the national strategy, the puncture can also be administered to people between 40 and 45 years old, but the regional Executive has not yet enabled appointments for that age group. For their part, those over 55 can already go to get the souvenir dose without asking for an appointment previously. Pedreño also reported that last week 2,000 children under 12 years old did not attend to be vaccinated despite having an appointment.

Restrictions remain



In addition, the Region of Murcia will maintain the restrictions in force against the coronavirus. The decision, agreed in the Covid Monitoring Committee, has a significant message: if a year ago the limitations were tightened just one day after the end of Christmas, now, with the vast majority of the population vaccinated, the regional government advocates for follow the same roadmap as up to now and bet on vaccination to combat the sixth wave.

Therefore, although the Region of Murcia has risen to a level 4-very high due to the increase in infections, the current restrictions are not modified, which mainly affect nightlife, since non-essential activity must close at 1 in the morning . In addition, the capacity is 75% inside pubs, discos, bars and restaurants if the Covid passport is requested.

Health will ask the Superior Court of Justice to extend the use of the certificate until February 4, since it was authorized until January 14. The maximum number of diners is 10 people in the dining room and 12 on the terraces. Using the dance floor and consuming standing up is also prohibited.