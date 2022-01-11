Insecurity is a trait that can affect anyone. Juliette Freire, champion of Big Brother Brasil 21, say so. With more than 33 million followers on her social networks, a strong name in Brazilian advertising, an album released and considered a phenomenon, the Paraibana admitted that she fights against the “imposter syndrome”.

In an interview with the podcast Prazer, Renata, by journalist Renata Ceribelli, released this Sunday (9), the BBB 21 champion talked about the difficulty in dealing with fame and that she resorted to therapy to try to live with life after the reality show.

The president of the Council of the Brazilian Association of Human Resources (ABRH) Brazil, Eliane Ramos, explains that this syndrome can affect both women and men and from the most different areas. However, women tend to be the most affected due to the burden of reconciling work and personal life.

“It can happen more with women because the journey is longer – taking care of the children, the house. These symptoms and feelings of helplessness (are more common). You need to have a balance between work and personal life,” he says.

In general, the imposter syndrome is characterized by people who are prepared and competent professionals, but who doubt their own abilities. “They don’t feel good enough to get a promotion. The person understands that he is a fraud. She doesn’t believe in herself”, explains the expert.

Usually, this leads to low self-esteem, anxiety, perfectionism, fear of being exposed, because you believe that you are not competent, and that this can be discovered by people.

“These people who charge themselves a lot have a very strong guilt. This generates a lack of self-confidence and can harm the person, who wants to do everything in the best possible result, but with the greatest perfection”, explains Ramos.

In the case of Juliette, the influencer said in an interview that the subject is dealt with in her therapy. “Many artists say: ‘Juliette, take advantage of this, accept that your life is different now.’ Because, sometimes, I get insecure, but I don’t know if I am… I fall into that place of the imposter syndrome too”, she declared.

Juliette also commented that she began to question her competence. “Am I all that people say? I know I’m a good person, I know I’m a smart person, I know all that, but an artist, a great artist, I need to empower myself because I’m still insecure.”

A lawyer and makeup artist, Juliette also spoke about her life before fame and what she misses. “From the lightness I had before, the irresponsibility at different times, going out with my friends, knowing about everyone’s life, talking about my life to everyone, that’s more what I fight with Juliette from before”, concluded.

