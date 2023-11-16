His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia Investment, announced the details of the launch of the third edition of the Investopia Summit, which will be held in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, during the period from February 28 to 29, 2024, under the title “Emerging Economic Frontiers… Investment in Sectors.” Fast-growing in the new economy,” with the participation of a large group of prominent local and international figures, including investors, government officials, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs.

This came during a press conference organized today, in the presence of Investopia partners, and more than 75 officials, executives and investors in the government and private sectors at the local, regional and global levels.

The conference witnessed the signing of 8 memorandums of understanding between “Investobia” and its most prominent partners for the third edition, led by the General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates (GCAA), the prominent global forum for entrepreneurship and investment “SALT”, EFG Consulting, Standard Chartered Bank, and the Federation of… CII and Citibank, with the aim of cooperating in organizing the third edition of the UAE Investment Summit “Investobia 2024”.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq said: “Investobia” Summit represented one of the UAE’s most important projects to shift towards a new economic model and stimulate investment in the sectors of the future economy. The summit succeeded in presenting a unique and innovative model for global investment activities and building partnerships with international institutions and companies, and it will continue. Investopia, through its upcoming distinguished global dialogues and events, will play its vital role as an influential player on the regional and international investment arena, generating opportunities in new economic sectors, and strengthening the connection between global business communities and the UAE as one of the fastest growing investment and commercial centers for many markets in the world.

During His Excellency Bin Touq’s review of the new version of “Investobia 2024,” he explained that it focuses on three main axes, which are “Investobia Global Dialogues,” “Investobia Investment Communities,” and “Investobia Market Place.” The first axis includes organizing dialogue sessions and events with the participation of leaders. Businesses, investors and innovators from all over the world, to discuss and discuss the main topics that shape the global investment ecosystem, including strategies for venture capital deals, job creation, growth potentials for a low-carbon economy, the new generation of investment, as well as expansion opportunities in new economic sectors, especially Advanced technologies for the aviation sector, renewable energy, the circular economy, and modern technologies used in supply chains.

His Excellency said: The second axis of Investopia contributes to enhancing continuous communication between investors and decision-makers in governments and the private sector worldwide and in specific economic sectors, while the third axis focuses on enhancing the benefit from the “Investobia Marketplace” platform, which links capital and investment funds in Various parts of the world, and provides the largest database of investment opportunities.

His Excellency added: The new “Investobia” summit in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, will witness a series of events and activities, which include holding a series of dialogue sessions and closed round-table meetings at the government level, about investment opportunities in the Emirati market, as well as the regional and global markets, and highlighting the transformations that are taking place at the government level. The global investment climate is witnessing in light of the economic changes that have created new economic concepts related to virtual reality and the green and sustainable economy, and their implications for investment priorities in vital sectors, including the areas of food technology, clean energy, climate technology, and modern technologies related to the transportation, shipping, and logistics sectors.

During the press conference, His Excellency reviewed the most prominent achievements and results achieved by Investopia since its launch in 2021, including holding 8 rounds of global dialogues and discussions in prominent strategic markets that included New York, Geneva, New Delhi, Mumbai, Cairo, Rabat, Havana, and Milan, and signing 10 partnerships with institutions and companies. Investopia has also succeeded in increasing the number of participants in its events from 800 prominent local and international figures including investors, government officials, decision makers and entrepreneurs in 2022 to 800 people in 2023, and reaching more than 350 executives and officials in 2023 compared to 200 executives in 2022, increasing the number of participating countries from 45 countries in 2022 to 58 countries in 2023, and 150 speakers, which reflects the continuous growth of Investopia in linking the UAE and business communities at the local, regional and global levels, and creating new economic opportunities. Which enhances global economic growth.

The conference also highlighted the global dialogues that “Investobia” will organize in cooperation with its partners throughout the year, most notably “Investobia UAE-India” in Dubai, the holding of the “Investobia London” event in London, as well as the organization of the “Investobia Europe” event, which will be held in the capital. Italian trade Milan.