On the afternoon of Thursday, June 22, the United States Coast Guard confirmed that wreckage of the Titan submersible had been found, after almost five days of searching.

Likewise, the authorities and the company OceanGate confirmed that there are no survivors after the disappearance of the ship that intended to reach the remains of the Titanic.

In the midst of the news, different people have wondered about the five crew members who were there. However, in the last few hours it became known that the tour could have had a sixth passenger, who, at the last moment, regretted going.

This is Chris Brown, a successful 61-year-old businessman specializing in marketing, who, according to the newspaper Daily Mail and the sunhe would have requested the return of the money that he had deposited with the OceanGate company to participate in the last of his expedition trips.

I found out they used scaffolding poles for the sub’s ballast.

According to the aforementioned media, the tycoon did not trust the materials or the technology used in the submersible.

“I found out they used scaffolding poles for the submarine’s ballast. If you’re trying to build your own submarine, you could use old poles, but this one is for commercial purposes,” he told the sun.

Among the issue of the structure is also the control of the ship, which was a video game controller. In fact, it was a Logitech F710, a wireless controller released in 2010 and that can still be purchased on Amazon for around 38 euros.

The return of the trip

It should be noted that Brown was a close friend of Hamish Harding, the important explorer who died in the tragedy of the submersible.

According to the Daily Mail, the man had paid 10 percent to have a few beers with him. However, as the project progressed, he felt more and more insecure, which is why he asked for the return of what he had paid.

This undated image courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions shows their launch of the Titan submersible from a platform.

“Eventually I emailed them and said, ‘I can’t continue with this anymore.’ I asked for a refund after being less than convinced,” he commented to the outlet.

It is important to remember that the Titan’s voyage would last 7 nights and 8 days, for a price of $250,000.

