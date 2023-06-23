Chivas requires more signings to strengthen the squad, although it seems difficult for them to be available to Paunovic before the start of the tournament due to the delay it takes to negotiate the men they are interested in. In 90min we have told you that Guadalajara is on the hunt for a midfielder, wingers with physical potential and a center forward who can solve the goal drought, this last area of the field being the one they are closest to reinforcing within Verde Valle.
More news about Chivas
The forward that Chivas longed for so much was the Mexican Alan Pulido, however, his arrival at Verde Valle has been complicated and a lot, in fact, everything is ready for the Sporting Kansas City footballer to join Cruz Azul. Therefore, today the people from Guadalajara are hunting for plan B, the young Martínez Dupuy, for whom they made an initial offer a couple of weeks ago and which was rejected by Rosario Central. However, the desire to sign Luca is such that the club prepares a second offensive.
Chivas has made its final offer for the transfer of Dupuy, 1.4 million dollars for the sale of the Mexican. The Argentine team is analyzing the offer and its response is expected to be positive this week. Although, Rosario Central will only say yes, as long as the Liga MX team leaves a percentage of Luca’s letter in their hands for a possible sale, something that is very possible within Guadalajara.
#final #attack #Chivas #preparing #signing #Luca #Martínez #Dupuy
