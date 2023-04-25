Voenkor Kots said that the Russian military began to fight with the main advantage of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Ugledar

War correspondent Andrei Kots in an interview with URA.RU reportedthat the Russian military began to fight with the main advantage of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Vuhledar.

According to him, the destruction of high-rise buildings will help reduce losses during the assault on the city, since Ukrainian observers, spotters and crews of anti-tank missile systems are located on the upper floors.

From a height, they can control the approaches to the settlement, including using thermal imagers and other sophisticated equipment, so Russian troops cannot sneak up unnoticed. The terrain features also do not allow this – there are bare fields around.

“Therefore, in order to take Ugledar, it is necessary to deprive the enemy of his advantage in height,” Kots emphasized, pointing out that this would reduce the possibility of fire damage.

Earlier, the official representative of the Tauride Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Dmitrashkovsky, allowed a new assault on Ugledar. He expressed the opinion that the Russian army will use the tactics of “scorched earth” so that the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot defend themselves on the territory of strategic facilities.