BAO Publishing announced the imminent arrival of the fifth volume of The Midnight Tavern – Tokyo Stories from Yaro Abe. The manga will be available for purchase in all comics, bookstores and online stores starting from next May 5th at the introductory price of € 17.

To celebrate the launch, the publishing house has announced that it will hold a special event in Milan. On 7 May at the Feltrinelli in Piazza Piemonte at 17:00 in fact, an event will be held for the presentation of the fifth volume which will see the participation of Michele FoschiniBAO publisher, of the translator Prisco Oliva and of Aya Yamamotoowner of the Yamamoto gastronomy of Milan. Those who want to participate in the presentation must book by sending an email to the publisher.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release.

The midnight tavern vol. 5

A place of peace in a corner of the metropolis, with many new stories: this is the secret of the place where the flavors of typical Japanese cuisine intertwine with the lives of the inhabitants of Tokyo’s night. To celebrate the release of the new volume of this beloved manga by Yaro Abe, a special event in Milan on May 7 to enjoy a snack with BAO Publishing, Gastronomia Yamamoto and laFeltrinelli bookstores.

There are nights that make the spirit dance and the stomachs rejoice!

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title of the Aiken linethe manga of BAO: The midnight tavern – Tokyo Stories vol. 5 from Yaro Abe.

Can a dish be at the same time nostalgia and discovery, reassurance and emotion, upset and serenity? You have to know how to choose it, you have to know how to prepare it. Take a seat, this is it The midnight tavern: the lucky manga – from which it is also taken the Netflix original series “Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories” – in which each chapter is a night, a typical recipe of Japanese cuisine and a unique opportunity to tell about oneself at the bar in the Shinjuku district.

To celebrate the release of this fifth volume, a special event in Milan on 7 May from 5 pm at laFeltrinelli in Piazza Piemonte with BAO Publishing, Gastronomia Yamamoto and laFeltrinelli bookstores. For the occasion, the presentation of the volume will be curated by Michele Foschini, BAO publisher, the translator Prisco Oliva and Aya Yamamoto, who manages her Yamamoto Gastronomy in Milan with care and passion, introducing Japanese cuisine between present and tradition.

The event is organized on the occasion of #MangaManiaInFeltrinelli: an entire month from April 28 to May 25 in the Feltrinelli Libraries, dedicated to the literary and visual universe narrated by the main Mangaka, the famous Japanese cartoonists.

To participate, you must book via email: ask@baopublishing.it

The public present at the event will be able to enjoy a snack prepared by Gastronomia Yamamoto and with the purchase of any volume of the manga The Midnight Tavern an exclusive print on ivory paper linked to the culinary universe of the series will be free.

The midnight tavern vol. 5 the library and comic shop is available from 5 May 2022

Yaro Abe, born in 1963, he discovered his passion for comics during his university years in Waseda. He worked for over twenty years as director of an advertising agency, until his debut in the world of manga in 2003, the year in which his talent exploded thanks to the victory of the “New Talents” competition of the Shogakukan Publishing House. In 2006 he published The Midnight Tavern, which has won numerous awards and which has definitively consecrated Yaro Abe as one of the most interesting mangaka of recent years. The work has been transposed into a successful Netflix TV series.