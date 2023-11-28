The MG5 EV has achieved the maximum five-star rating from Green NCAP, the leading independent European emissions assessment programme. After the results already obtained by the other models in the range in the Euro NCAP tests (MG HS and MG ZS EV in 2019 – Marvel R in 2021 and MG4 in 2022) now MG5, the 100% electric SW is the first model to be evaluated by Green NCAP. The performance of the MG5 EV was classified based on three fundamental criteria: clean air, energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions. An overall score of 95% places it among the top five models tested in 2023.

Top marks in exhaust gas tests

With a maximum output of 115 kW/156 hp and a battery capacity of 61 kWh, the MG5 EV achieved top marks in the exhaust gas tests, with a score of 10/10 in the clean air tests. In terms of energy efficiency the score was 9.2/10 – the top of the ranking. Of the four efficiency scores, three achieved a “good” rating and the fourth narrowly missed out on top marks. Finally, the greenhouse gas tests led to a result of 9/10, which allowed Green NCAP to award the MG5 EV the LCA award, a rating that allows the environmental impact of cars to be compared over the entire life cycle. life, from emissions during the production phases, during use and finally in end-of-life treatment. “We are extremely proud of this important result which demonstrates the continuous commitment of MG and our parent company SAIC in achieving levels of excellence in the efficient and low environmental impact design of our vehicles”comments Andrea Bartolomeo, Country Manager SAIC Motor Italy

Autonomy of up to 400 km on one charge

The MG5 EV is the second generation of the popular fully electric car capable of offering a range of up to 400 km on a charge. Equipped with over 1,300 liters of boot space, level 2 ADAS as standard and pleasantly comfortable seats equipped with Zero-G technology, it is a car that can also be approved as an N1 category truck.