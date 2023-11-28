Magaly Medina He decided to send a strong response to the astrologer Rosa María Cifuentes after she gave him a warning about Alfredo Zambrano. The emotional coach also asked the ‘Magpie’ to be attentive to what they are her husband’s work activities. Apparently, these comments bothered the ATV figure, who even called the specialist a “chatterbox”. In this note, find out what the show host said.

What did Rosa María Cifuentes say about Magaly Medina’s husband?

Through his YouTube channelRosa María Cifuentes He decided to send a message to Magaly Medina, who was asked to find out what her husband Alfredo Zambrano works for and for whom. Likewise, the specialist told the ‘Magpie’ to take good care of herself and stay safe.

“Put your papers in order (…) Continue to maintain your independence, madam, even financially”were the words of the astrologer, who decided not to give more details about this warning. “I’m not going to get involved anymore. It’s serious and those issues don’t concern me,” she added.

What did Magaly Medina say about Rosa María Cifuentes’ warning?

Magaly Medina talked about the comments he made Rosa Maria Cifuentes recently and did not hesitate to send him a strong response. “She says she is a specialist in people’s non-verbal language, but she seems more like a charlatan who starts talking when she has non-legitimate sources, hears a rumor and turns it into a forecast (…) That doesn’t seem right to me. no psychic,” the TV host said at the beginning. “I know who I married, the kind of man he is and I did it for separate property”he added.

