The week went by the theme of Gerard Pique and Shakirawho reached an agreement for the custody of their two children for which the artist will leave Barcelona and move to Miami with the children, informed sources familiar with the pact sealed five months after announcing the separationbut there is more.

“We want to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the well-being of our children and that it will be ratified in court, as part of a merely formal procedure,” Shakira’s communication team indicated.

The wife of Carles Puyol spoke

“Our sole objective is to provide them with the greatest security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected,” adds the concise note, which does not give details about the terms of the agreement reached in a last meeting of almost 13 hours in Barcelona, ​​which was extended until late Monday night.

Gerard Piqué’s lawyer – who last week announced his surprise retirement from professional football – confirmed that Shakira plans to move to Miami with her children on a date yet to be defined to revive her professional career.

Now with more room for movement, Piqué will have ten days a month to be with them, in addition to part of the American school holidays.

After the information bomb, some time ago it came to light that the barranquillera did not have good relations with the other couples of the footballers of the Barcelona.

It was even known that he did not have a good relationship with Antonella Roccuzzothe wife of Leo Messibut new revelations were known.

The magazine ‘Ten minutes’ pointed out that the wife of Carles Puyol, Vanessa Lorenzo.

“It has been said that she had no relationship with the soccer players’ wives, but I get along very well with herVanessa stated.

And he added: “I know that Carles has spoken with him because they are very close friends. She has always seemed like a great woman to me.”

