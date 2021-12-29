For the start of 2022 we only know for now the case of a Mexican footballer who will make his debut in Europe, Orbelín Pineda, who leaves Cruz Azul to join the Celta Vigo from Spain, without knowing another really serious approach.
This 2021 there was much talk about the possibilities of having more Aztec players in the Old Continent after the conquest of the Olympic bronze in Tokyo 2021, but several of the players just changed colors for the following semester.
However, hope is never lost and hopefully we can see other compatriots shining in European football.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
That he has quality, he has it, he just needs to be really focused on being better and leaving behind the injuries that have haunted him so much.
For now, he has the potential to leave for Rayados as he does not want to renew with Chivas these days, but he is a man who is in the eyes of the national team and that could help him take the leap he longs for.
El Piojo has just left Cruz Azul to join the Guadalajara, where he will surely have a starting role and more opportunities to excel, without forgetting that he is one of the favorites of the Argentine helmsman Gerardo Martino in The Tricolor.
If you have a great championship with the rojiblancos in this semester or in the whole year, you could get an offer, apart from the Guadalajara team has managed to help its players to fulfill their dream.
In the last year there was a lot of talk about his possibilities of emigrating to Spain with the Valencia, in addition to other offers, which is not uncommon knowing their conditions and great stature to win in the air game.
The Puppy is titular with Striped, will play the Club World Cup and given the low level of his teammates in defense, he has a high probability of taking ownership in the selection, having many weapons to finish convincing.
It is still unknown what the future of the midfielder is, as there is talk of a barter with Blue Cross. If that comes true, it would be losing the window of being observed again in Europe with the Mundialito.
In any case, Charly also has great conditions to attract attention, coupled with the fact that he is a national team player and could aim to earn an immovable place after the low level of Andrew Saved Y Hector Herrera.
The attacker lived through a great tournament at the beginning of the year, then he decorated his career more by being a key piece to win the bronze medal in Tokyo 2022 as the best scorer and assistant of the team.
However, he had quarrels with the coach Santiago Solari in America and now he will play for Tigres when his real wish was to go to Europe.
To regain prominence and shine on royal soil could increase your chance of jumping the puddle.
The Pumas player was essential for the proper functioning of the team in the last League.
Without as many reflectors as others, he showed that hard work can be rewarded as he received a call to the Tricolor.
In addition to this, the pivot aims to be in the Qatar World Cup 2022 so it would not be unreasonable if an offer could come to you, as it happened with Johan Vasquez who left for Italy with him Genoa.
It seems difficult, but not impossible. At 26 years old, it would seem crazy that he could still play in Europe, but we can remember the cases of Jared borgetti Y Pavel Pardo when did they leave.
At the beginning of 2021 he had a great level that led him to be one of the figures of Machine in the championship of the ninth, he also arrived at the aztec selectionHowever, the second semester was bad because there was a big downturn.
It seems that his relationship with the cement team has been broken, but if he found another team for the first semester he could return to his true level and now accept a challenge from a team in Spain.
In the last year the central defender has received several criticisms for his level in Tigers and the Mexican teamHe has even been banned from the latter due to his difficult character, but when he gets serious he has made it known that he is a great footballer.
He was one of the best in Mexico in the Russia World Cup 2018 and although it is no longer in the sights of the Tricolor, it is already known in Europe and that is why offers have appeared from France, Turkey and Italy, so it could have its second stage in those directions without problem.
If anyone has surprised him since his entry into Mexican football, it is the Santos Laguna goalkeeper, who spent an enormous year in La Comarca winning the starting position without shaking his hands, thanks to his good saves and penalties.
Simba reached a final in the first half of the year and recently received his first call with the national team in a well-deserved way.
There is no doubt that I could go the way of Guillermo Ochoa and of Raúl Gudiño to be tested in Europe.
At just 20 years old, the right-back still has a long way to go. He has earned a place in the starting eleven of the Los Angeles Galaxy and he also had his chance to play with Mexico showing a good level, especially now that that area is a nightmare for El Tata.
In addition to the fact that in the MLS they are beginning to export young footballers regardless of their age, it could be that from one moment to the next the Californian can aspire to function in the Old Continent to get better shape and increase his level.
Finally, we cannot leave out honorable mentions for other young players like Diego Barbosa, Alan Mozo, Eduardo Aguirre, Jesus Angulo or Salvador Reyes, who can still grow bigger and suddenly be in the orbit of European football.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Mexican #players #hope #emigrate #Europe
Leave a Reply