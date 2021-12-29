This 2021 there was much talk about the possibilities of having more Aztec players in the Old Continent after the conquest of the Olympic bronze in Tokyo 2021, but several of the players just changed colors for the following semester.

However, hope is never lost and hopefully we can see other compatriots shining in European football.

For now, he has the potential to leave for Rayados as he does not want to renew with Chivas these days, but he is a man who is in the eyes of the national team and that could help him take the leap he longs for.

If you have a great championship with the rojiblancos in this semester or in the whole year, you could get an offer, apart from the Guadalajara team has managed to help its players to fulfill their dream.

The Puppy is titular with Striped, will play the Club World Cup and given the low level of his teammates in defense, he has a high probability of taking ownership in the selection, having many weapons to finish convincing.

In any case, Charly also has great conditions to attract attention, coupled with the fact that he is a national team player and could aim to earn an immovable place after the low level of Andrew Saved Y Hector Herrera.

However, he had quarrels with the coach Santiago Solari in America and now he will play for Tigres when his real wish was to go to Europe.

To regain prominence and shine on royal soil could increase your chance of jumping the puddle.

Without as many reflectors as others, he showed that hard work can be rewarded as he received a call to the Tricolor.

In addition to this, the pivot aims to be in the Qatar World Cup 2022 so it would not be unreasonable if an offer could come to you, as it happened with Johan Vasquez who left for Italy with him Genoa.

At the beginning of 2021 he had a great level that led him to be one of the figures of Machine in the championship of the ninth, he also arrived at the aztec selectionHowever, the second semester was bad because there was a big downturn.

It seems that his relationship with the cement team has been broken, but if he found another team for the first semester he could return to his true level and now accept a challenge from a team in Spain.

He was one of the best in Mexico in the Russia World Cup 2018 and although it is no longer in the sights of the Tricolor, it is already known in Europe and that is why offers have appeared from France, Turkey and Italy, so it could have its second stage in those directions without problem.

Simba reached a final in the first half of the year and recently received his first call with the national team in a well-deserved way.

There is no doubt that I could go the way of Guillermo Ochoa and of Raúl Gudiño to be tested in Europe.

In addition to the fact that in the MLS they are beginning to export young footballers regardless of their age, it could be that from one moment to the next the Californian can aspire to function in the Old Continent to get better shape and increase his level.